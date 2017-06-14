Watch: Kate McKinnon and Bugs Bunny Reenact Jeff Sessions' Senate Testimony

Ad Age "Media Guy" columnist Simon Dumenco's media roundup for the morning of Wednesday, June 14:

1. A helpful summary: "Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, Va., baseball practice: Here's what we know," via USA Today. Among the latest details:

Scalise, who was shot in the hip, is in stable condition and undergoing surgery at MedStar Washington Hospital Center, his office said in a statement. ... Police in Alexandria, Va., said the suspect is in custody.

2. One of the side narratives of coverage of breaking news these days is the traditional media's mad scramble to figure out what organic social media coverage can be appropriated (preferably with permission, but often not). For instance, consider this tweet from Joseph Miscavige of Alexandria, whose Twitter bio lists his job as director of analytics for PBS Kids Digital:

Active shooter situation during this mornings trip to the Y. Terrifying. Am ok. Sheltered in place & under lockdown. pic.twitter.com/iJs6fZpjiK — Joseph Miscavige (@JoeMiscavige) June 14, 2017

Many of the responses to that tweet are from the media. Such as: "Hi Joseph, we're glad you're OK. Could we use these photos for our platforms? We will credit you," from NBC 4 in Washington, D.C. And "I work for NBC Network News in New York. Can we also have permission to use these photos on all NBCU platforms and partners?," from NBC's Shamar Walters. And "Very scary. Did you take these images? We are a Japanese news agency and like to ask for a permission to share," from Spectee News. And "Hi Joseph. If it's safe for you to respond, please let me know if it's OK for @AP to distribute these stills to our international clients," from the Associated Press.

Miscavige graciously gave usage permission to all who asked -- tweeting, for instance, "I am. You may" to the AP, which then wrote back:

OK, thank you. I'm obliged to send you our social media form. Just let me know if you're OK with it if you possibly can. pic.twitter.com/wGnwtjjIbv — AP Video Producers (@APTNProducers) June 14, 2017

3. So this happened: "Yes, Uber board member David Bonderman said women talk too much at an all-hands meeting about sexism at Uber" (subhead: "The apparent joke was directed at director Arianna Huffington. It was not funny"), per Recode. And then this happened: "David Bonderman Resigns From Uber Board After Sexist Remark," per The New York Times.

4. "Trump nominates former FCC Dem for another term," per The Hill's Harper Neidig, who writes,

President Trump late Tuesday nominated former Democratic Federal Communications Commission Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel to another term at the FCC. Rosenworcel left the FCC in January when the Senate failed to take up her reconfirmation as her term was expiring.

No more than three out of five of the FCC's commissioners can come from the same political party; i.e., Trump had to nominate a Democrat to fill this particular vacant seat. Rosenworcel is, notably, a supporter of net neutrality.

5. "NBC holding crisis meetings over Megyn Kelly," per Page Six, whose Carlos Greer writes,

As families of the Sandy Hook victims continue to pressure NBC to ax Megyn Kelly's Sunday interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, the network has been holding crisis meetings about how to handle the backlash. Insiders told us that staff were in panicked meetings all day on Monday. "It's a s - - t show. No one wants to withstand a whole week of criticism over this. There are a number of people who want to pull the interview."

6. The Presidency, Inc.: "A group of almost 200 Democratic lawmakers filed a federal lawsuit challenging profits that President Donald Trump's global businesses have taken in from foreign entities," per by Ben Brody and Toluse Olorunnipa of Bloomberg News. The lawmakers maintain that Trump is violating the so-called emoluments clause of the Constitution, which bans U.S. officials from accepting "any present, Emolument, Office, or Title, of any kind whatever, from any King, Prince, or foreign State" without consent of Congress. A couple glaring examples cited by Bloomberg:

The Trump International Hotel Washington D.C. has hosted a party for the Kuwaiti embassy. In May, a lobbying firm representing the government of Saudi Arabia disclosed it had paid more than $250,000 in lodging and catering fees to the hotel.

7. And finally, Kate McKinnon of "Saturday Night Live" turned up on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" last night to reenact the embattled attorney general's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee. And Bug Bunny showed up on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to do the same thing:

