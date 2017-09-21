×
Watch Liam Gallagher Explain the Decline of the Music Industry (and Rock Stars) in 36 Seconds

By Published on .

A video tweet from BCC offshoot BBC Three has racked up nearly 100,000 likes on Twitter in less than 24 hours, and for good reason. BBC Three charmingly underplays it as a clip of former Oasis lead singer—and iconically egomaniacal '90s rock star—Liam Gallagher "making tea." But gosh, it's so much more than that. In 36 seconds, Gallagher neatly explains the decline of the music industry (today's "fucking little smartasses download fucking tunes for nish," he complains) and rock stardom itself. It's a foul-mouthed existential crisis and business-sector analysis delivered flawlessly while, yes, tea is being made and consumed. (Warning: The clip contains hilariously foul language and even a bleep for some reason.)

The clip, by the way, is a bit of viral marketing for a BBC Music documentary starring Gallagher.

Simon Dumenco, aka Media Guy, is an Ad Age editor-at-large. You can follow him on Twitter @simondumenco.

