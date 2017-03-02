Watch Last Night's New TV Ads From Amazon, Indeed, Enterprise and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, job site Indeed asks "What would make 10-year-old you proud?" while hockey great Martin Brodeur ticks off all the ways rental car company Enterprise is useful in his life. And Kohl's serves up an inspiring ad designed to call attention to the fact that it's now carrying Under Armour products. (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: "Kohl's and Under Armour: Behind the Biggest Brand Launch in Kohl's History.")

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
All the Places Life Takes Martin Brodeur Enterprise: All the Places Life Takes Martin Brodeur
Network: NBC Sports
Show: NHL Live
Primetime Airing: Mar. 1, 8:27 pm ET
What Is Your Next Move? Indeed: What Is Your Next Move?
Network: CBS
Show: Hunted
Primetime Airing: Mar. 1, 8:15 pm ET
Every Start Matters Kohl's: Every Start Matters
Network: CW
Show: Arrow
Primetime Airing: Mar. 1, 10:09 pm ET
Mom's Here Amazon Echo: Mom's Here
Network: Oprah Winfrey Network
Show: Flex & Shanice
Primetime Airing: Mar. 1, 8:34 pm ET
Save on Home and Auto Services Groupon: Save on Home and Auto Services
Network: Lifetime
Show: Hoarders
Airing Date: Mar. 1, 11:56 pm ET
Most Engaging
The Truth Is Hard The New York Times: The Truth Is Hard
Online Views: 5661924
Social Actions: 67561
SpotShare: 10.63%
Best Picture Google: Best Picture
Online Views: 9789060
Social Actions: 29257
SpotShare: 10.61%
The Rest of Us Samsung Mobile: The Rest of Us
Online Views: 4411752
Social Actions: 34819
SpotShare: 6.70%
Bright: This Land Is Your Land Netflix: Bright: This Land Is Your Land
Online Views: 1710161
Social Actions: 54734
SpotShare: 6.26%
Enjoy All of It Life: Enjoy All of It
Online Views: 1650
Social Actions: 50351
SpotShare: 4.47%

