Watch Last Night's New TV Ads From Amazon, Indeed, Enterprise and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, job site Indeed asks "What would make 10-year-old you proud?" while hockey great Martin Brodeur ticks off all the ways rental car company Enterprise is useful in his life. And Kohl's serves up an inspiring ad designed to call attention to the fact that it's now carrying Under Armour products. (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: "Kohl's and Under Armour: Behind the Biggest Brand Launch in Kohl's History.")