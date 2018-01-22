×
Watch the Newest Ad on TV From Facebook, Bud Light, Apple and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: A pep talk delivered in Bud Light's "Game of Thrones"-inspired universe starts and ends with (of course) "Dilly dilly!" (For background, see E.J. Schultz's December report on the ongoing campaign: "'Dilly Dilly' Touchdown: Bud Light to Bring its Catchphrase to the Super Bowl.") In its latest "Shot on iPhone" ad, Apple calls attention to the Portrait Lighting feature on the iPhone X (Alexandra Jardine previewed the spot on Creativity: "Apple Promotes iPhone X Selfies to the Poetry of Muhammad Ali"). And Facebook hypes "Tom vs Time," a new Facebook Watch docu-series starring New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Selfies on iPhone X
Apple iPhone: Selfies on iPhone X
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Apple iPhone data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,678,050,931 (41% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $63,696,521 (48% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.85
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Ye Olde Pep Talk
Bud Light: Ye Olde Pep Talk
Premiered on: NFL Football, CBS
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,157,831,609 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $35,963,806 (32% of industry)
Attention Score: 86.44
Attention Index: 68 (32% more interruptions than avg.)
Tom vs. Time
Facebook: Tom vs. Time
Premiered on: The NFL Today, CBS
Facebook data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 53,672,148 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,410,252 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.88
Attention Index: 63 (37% more interruptions than avg.)
Above the Noise
Beats Audio: Above the Noise
Premiered on: World of X Games, ABC
Beats Audio data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 26,195,118 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $492,673 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.56
Attention Index: 165 (65% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Web of Fries
Taco Bell: Web of Fries
Premiered on: NFL Football, FOX
Taco Bell data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 4,937,507,653 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $67,994,935 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.64
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

