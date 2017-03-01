Watch the Newest Ads From Apple, Corona and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple shows how well its iPad Pro and Apple Pencil work together, while Vicks suggests you stop worrying and gets some sleep -- with a little help from Vicks ZzzQuill, of course. And Corona says that every time certain good things happen -- like when you put away your phone at the beach -- "a Corona gets its lime."