Watch the Newest Ads From Apple, Corona and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple shows how well its iPad Pro and Apple Pencil work together, while Vicks suggests you stop worrying and gets some sleep -- with a little help from Vicks ZzzQuill, of course. And Corona says that every time certain good things happen -- like when you put away your phone at the beach -- "a Corona gets its lime."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
No More Printing Apple iPad: No More Printing
Network: FOX
Show: New Girl
Primetime Airing: Feb. 28, 8:12 pm ET
A Corona Gets Its Lime Corona Extra: A Corona Gets Its Lime
Network: ESPN2
Show: SportsCenter
Airing Date: Feb. 28, 1:25 pm ET
Big Dumb Face HomeAway: Big Dumb Face
Network: Cooking Channel
Show: Cupcake Wars
Airing Date: Feb. 28, 2:12 pm ET
Car Troubles Vicks ZzzQuil: Car Troubles
Network: BET
Show: The Wendy Williams Show
Primetime Airing: Feb. 28, 8:15 pm ET
Mattress Shopping and Hopping Lunchables: Mattress Shopping and Hopping
Network: Discovery Family Channel
Show: Transformers Prime Beast Hunters
Primetime Airing: Feb. 28, 9:03 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Best Picture Google: Best Picture
Online Views: 9789060
Social Actions: 29257
SpotShare: 10.59%
The Truth Is Hard The New York Times: The Truth Is Hard
Online Views: 4794575
Social Actions: 66518
SpotShare: 9.81%
The Rest of Us Samsung Mobile: The Rest of Us
Online Views: 4253028
Social Actions: 32659
SpotShare: 6.37%
Bright: This Land Is Your Land Netflix: Bright: This Land Is Your Land
Online Views: 1710161
Social Actions: 54734
SpotShare: 6.24%
Enjoy All of It Life: Enjoy All of It
Online Views: 1518
Social Actions: 51556
SpotShare: 4.57%
