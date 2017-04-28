×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Coke, Zillow, Home Depot and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, both Zillow and Edible Arrangements serve up mom-themed ads leading up to Mother's Day -- and both of them feature sons impressing their mothers. And Coca-Cola has a message for us: "Summer's here. Names are back" -- i.e., its bottles labeled with specific names are back in stores -- and a little story about a flirtatious meeting between Alex and ... Alex.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Alex Coca-Cola: Alex
Network: CBS
Show: The Amazing Race
Primetime Airing: Apr. 27, 10:58 pm ET
MLB The Show 17: The Show Show: Wild Thing PlayStation: MLB The Show 17: The Show Show: Wild Thing
Network: MLB Network
Show: Intentional Talk
Airing Date: Apr. 27, 5:38 pm ET
Brotherly Competition Edible Arrangements: Brotherly Competition
Network: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Show: Matlock
Primetime Airing: Apr. 27, 8:24 pm ET
Mijo Zillow: Mijo
Network: FOX
Show: The Simpsons
Airing Date: Apr. 27, 11:48 pm ET
Thrive Where You Live The Home Depot: Thrive Where You Live
Network: POP
Show: Good Will Hunting
Primetime Airing: Apr. 27, 10:18 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Announcement KFC: Announcement
Online Views: 3,913,758
Social Actions: 11,892
SpotShare: 10.04%
The Handmaid's Tale: Timely Hulu: The Handmaid's Tale: Timely
Online Views: 3,482,886
Social Actions: 15,610
SpotShare: 9.66%
Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality: Living Room Teleportation Adult Swim Games: Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality: Living Room Teleportation
Online Views: 576,287
Social Actions: 14,309
SpotShare: 3.31%
Fizz Pepsi: Fizz
Online Views: 136
Social Actions: 13,136
SpotShare: 1.93%
Beauty Mazda: Beauty
Online Views: 754,067
Social Actions: 776
SpotShare: 1.71%

