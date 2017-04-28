Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Coke, Zillow, Home Depot and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, both Zillow and Edible Arrangements serve up mom-themed ads leading up to Mother's Day -- and both of them feature sons impressing their mothers. And Coca-Cola has a message for us: "Summer's here. Names are back" -- i.e., its bottles labeled with specific names are back in stores -- and a little story about a flirtatious meeting between Alex and ... Alex.