Watch Last Night's New Ads From Porsche, Groupon, Haribo and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million+ smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Haribo brings the very funny "Kids' Voices" campaign it debuted in the U.K. to the U.S (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory), while Porsche explains why someone would go out of their way to drive more than 400 miles even though they really didn't have to. And Groupon and The Honest Company both serve up ads that emphasize family -- but in very different ways.

Possession Porsche: Possession
The Big One The Honest Company: The Big One
Day With the Kids Groupon: Day With the Kids
Four Award-Winning Directors. Three Unique Films. One Walmart Receipt. Walmart: Four Award-Winning Directors. Three Unique Films. One Walmart Receipt.
Meeting Haribo: Meeting
Equality Nike: Equality
Unleash Your Creativity adidas: Unleash Your Creativity
Hero's Journey Kia: Hero's Journey
Better Than a Computer Apple iPad: Better Than a Computer
Magic Wanda Air Wick: Magic Wanda
