Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Tide, Capital One, Febreze and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.
A few highlights: Jennifer Garner teams up with Captain Obvious to share news about a partnership between Capital One and Hotels.com. Tide serves another one of its not-what-it-seems-at-first ads; this one appears to be a mattress ad until suddenly it's a Tide ad. (See Jack Neff's Feb. 4 post, "Tide is Everywhere With Campaign to Own All Super Bowl Ads," for background on the brand's bait-and-switch approach.) And the NBA debuts another ad celebrating the Chinese New Year, this one starring New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis (basically a remake of an earlier ad that starred Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving).
Premiered on: A Crime to Remember, Investigation Discovery
Febreze data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,283,022,329 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,854,921 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.34
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.