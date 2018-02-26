×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Tide, Capital One, Febreze and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Jennifer Garner teams up with Captain Obvious to share news about a partnership between Capital One and Hotels.com. Tide serves another one of its not-what-it-seems-at-first ads; this one appears to be a mattress ad until suddenly it's a Tide ad. (See Jack Neff's Feb. 4 post, "Tide is Everywhere With Campaign to Own All Super Bowl Ads," for background on the brand's bait-and-switch approach.) And the NBA debuts another ad celebrating the Chinese New Year, this one starring New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis (basically a remake of an earlier ad that starred Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving).

It's a Tide Ad, on a Mattress
Tide: It's a Tide Ad, on a Mattress
Premiered on: 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC Sports
Tide data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,359,040,638 (31% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $28,627,643 (46% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.41
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
2018 Chinese New Year: Fireworks
NBA: 2018 Chinese New Year: Fireworks
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
NBA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 143,335,232 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,599,552 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.94
Attention Index: 109 (9% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Thank You, America
Team USA: Thank You, America
Premiered on: 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC
Team USA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 25,434,297 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,176,730 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.24
Attention Index: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)
Hotels.com: The Chills
Capital One: Hotels.com: The Chills
Premiered on: College Basketball, ESPNU
Capital One data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 786,275,826 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $13,391,141 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.92
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Usual Suspects
Febreze: Usual Suspects
Premiered on: A Crime to Remember, Investigation Discovery
Febreze data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,283,022,329 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $17,854,921 (24% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.34
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
