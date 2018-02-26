Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Tide, Capital One, Febreze and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Jennifer Garner teams up with Captain Obvious to share news about a partnership between Capital One and Hotels.com. Tide serves another one of its not-what-it-seems-at-first ads; this one appears to be a mattress ad until suddenly it's a Tide ad. (See Jack Neff's Feb. 4 post, "Tide is Everywhere With Campaign to Own All Super Bowl Ads," for background on the brand's bait-and-switch approach.) And the NBA debuts another ad celebrating the Chinese New Year, this one starring New Orleans Pelicans power forward Anthony Davis (basically a remake of an earlier ad that starred Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving).