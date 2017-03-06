Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Apple, Walmart, Nintendo and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple serves up another one of its lightly humorous ads showcasing the iPad Pro's capabilities -- this time it has an exhausted student using the tablet for state-of-the-art note-taking -- while Walmart shows a rather lively kids' surprise party (all the party supplies were bought from the big-box retailer, of course); speaking of surprises, the ad uses a House of Pain song as the soundtrack.

And in an epic, darkly funny spot, Jose Cuervo sort of welcomes the apocalypse; Creativity's Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory on the new campaign.