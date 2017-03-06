Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Apple, Walmart, Nintendo and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple serves up another one of its lightly humorous ads showcasing the iPad Pro's capabilities -- this time it has an exhausted student using the tablet for state-of-the-art note-taking -- while Walmart shows a rather lively kids' surprise party (all the party supplies were bought from the big-box retailer, of course); speaking of surprises, the ad uses a House of Pain song as the soundtrack.

And in an epic, darkly funny spot, Jose Cuervo sort of welcomes the apocalypse; Creativity's Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory on the new campaign.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Last Days Jose Cuervo: Last Days
Network: NBC Sports
Show: Premier League Match of the Day
Primetime Airing: Mar. 5, 9:40 pm ET
Play at Home or on the Go Nintendo: Play at Home or on the Go
Network: Animal Planet
Show: Pit Bulls and Parolees
Primetime Airing: Mar. 3, 9:34 pm ET
Birthdays Walmart: Birthdays
Network: Nick
Show: The Thundermans
Primetime Airing: Mar. 4, 8:07 pm ET
Take Better Notes Apple iPad: Take Better Notes
Network: ABC
Show: NBA Basketball
Primetime Airing: Mar. 4, 10:25 pm ET
It's Back Taco Bell: It's Back
Network: TBS
Show: Seinfeld
Primetime Airing: Mar. 5, 9:15 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Truth Is Hard The New York Times: The Truth Is Hard
Online Views: 4398613
Social Actions: 42386
SpotShare: 10.68%
The Rest of Us Samsung Mobile: The Rest of Us
Online Views: 4321662
Social Actions: 18662
SpotShare: 7.50%
Enjoy All of It Life: Enjoy All of It
Online Views: 1786
Social Actions: 49722
SpotShare: 6.48%
Carry Cadillac: Carry
Online Views: 2924198
Social Actions: 19399
SpotShare: 5.96%
Believer Nintendo: Believer
Online Views: 1560186
Social Actions: 4249
SpotShare: 2.42%
