Watch the Newest Ads on TV From BodyArmor, Arla, JC Penney and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a BodyArmor sports drink commercial -- narrated by campaign creative director Kobe Bryant and featuring cameo appearances by nine pro athletes, including James Harden -- obsesses about the power of obsession. (Ad Age's EJ Schultz previewed the spot and interviewed Bryant about BodyArmor's big new push in a post published Tuesday.) Arla serves up a rather adorable ad centered around an elaborate animation of a kid's idea of what xantham is (it's actually a common artificial ingredient Arla refuses to put in its cream cheese). And JC Penney, which, as Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli reported last month, returned to profitability in 2016 amidst a challenging environment for department stores, goes for aggressive discounting, plugging the $5 towels and $9 women's tops and shorts that will be on offer during this weekend's sale.