Watch the Newest Ads on TV From BodyArmor, Arla, JC Penney and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a BodyArmor sports drink commercial -- narrated by campaign creative director Kobe Bryant and featuring cameo appearances by nine pro athletes, including James Harden -- obsesses about the power of obsession. (Ad Age's EJ Schultz previewed the spot and interviewed Bryant about BodyArmor's big new push in a post published Tuesday.) Arla serves up a rather adorable ad centered around an elaborate animation of a kid's idea of what xantham is (it's actually a common artificial ingredient Arla refuses to put in its cream cheese). And JC Penney, which, as Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli reported last month, returned to profitability in 2016 amidst a challenging environment for department stores, goes for aggressive discounting, plugging the $5 towels and $9 women's tops and shorts that will be on offer during this weekend's sale.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Obsession Is Natural BODYARMOR: Obsession Is Natural
Network: TNT
Show: NBA Basketball
Primetime Airing: Apr. 19, 8:27 pm ET
Xanthan Arla Foods: Xanthan
Network: BRAVO
Show: The Real Housewives of Orange County
Primetime Airing: Apr. 19, 10:38 pm ET
Fresh Flavors Ruby Tuesday: Fresh Flavors
Network: BRAVO
Show: The Real Housewives of Orange County
Primetime Airing: Apr. 19, 9:33 pm ET
New Chicken Tenders Long John Silver's: New Chicken Tenders
Network: Game Show
Show: Card Sharks
Primetime Airing: Apr. 19, 9:37 pm ET
Power Penney Days: Towels, Shorts and Looks for Her JCPenney: Power Penney Days: Towels, Shorts and Looks for Her
Network: TNT
Show: Arrow
Primetime Airing: Apr. 19, 9:19 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Wiener Stampede Heinz Ketchup: Wiener Stampede
Online Views: 46,834
Social Actions: 7,507,245
SpotShare: 13.48%
Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver Samsung Mobile: Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver
Online Views: 3,479,891
Social Actions: 172,049
SpotShare: 7.29%
Carl Hardee Sr. Returns Carl's Jr.: Carl Hardee Sr. Returns
Online Views: 3,385,433
Social Actions: 87,936
SpotShare: 6.97%
The White Princess: Quite the Politician Starz Channel: The White Princess: Quite the Politician
Online Views: 78,328
Social Actions: 1,090,157
SpotShare: 2.10%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 360,536
Social Actions: 576,293
SpotShare: 1.77%

