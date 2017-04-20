Watch the Newest Ads on TV From BodyArmor, Arla, JC Penney and More

Among the new releases, a BodyArmor sports drink commercial -- narrated by campaign creative director Kobe Bryant and featuring cameo appearances by nine pro athletes, including James Harden -- obsesses about the power of obsession. (Ad Age's EJ Schultz previewed the spot and interviewed Bryant about BodyArmor's big new push in a post published Tuesday.) Arla serves up a rather adorable ad centered around an elaborate animation of a kid's idea of what xantham is (it's actually a common artificial ingredient Arla refuses to put in its cream cheese). And JC Penney, which, as Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli reported last month, returned to profitability in 2016 amidst a challenging environment for department stores, goes for aggressive discounting, plugging the $5 towels and $9 women's tops and shorts that will be on offer during this weekend's sale.