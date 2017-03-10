Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Chevrolet, Charmin, GNC and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Chevrolet asks two focus groups -- one made up of humans, one made up of dogs -- to evaluate the 2017 Cruze Hatchback (spoiler: both species seem to like it). Starbucks serves up another one of its barista-centered spots (spoiler: we get to watch an iced coconut milk mocha macchiato get made). And Charmin deploys its bear mascots to plug the Charmin Ultra Soft Mega Roll (spoiler: it lasts a long time).