Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Chevrolet, Charmin, GNC and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Chevrolet asks two focus groups -- one made up of humans, one made up of dogs -- to evaluate the 2017 Cruze Hatchback (spoiler: both species seem to like it). Starbucks serves up another one of its barista-centered spots (spoiler: we get to watch an iced coconut milk mocha macchiato get made). And Charmin deploys its bear mascots to plug the Charmin Ultra Soft Mega Roll (spoiler: it lasts a long time).

Two Opinions Chevrolet: Two Opinions
Network: Nick@Nite
Show: Friends
Primetime Airing: Mar. 9, 9:29 pm ET
The Art of the Drink Starbucks: The Art of the Drink
Network: CBS
Show: Mom
Primetime Airing: Mar. 9, 9:15 pm ET
A Lot of Toilet Paper Charmin: A Lot of Toilet Paper
Network: FOX
Show: Access Hollywood
Primetime Airing: Mar. 9, 8:00 pm ET
Adult Acne Differin: Adult Acne
Network: Nick@Nite
Show: George Lopez
Primetime Airing: Mar. 9, 10:25 pm ET
Lowest Prices of the Season Sale: Change GNC: Lowest Prices of the Season Sale: Change
Network: Independent Film (IFC)
Show: The Punisher
Primetime Airing: Mar. 9, 9:42 pm ET
Carry Cadillac: Carry
Online Views: 1045236
Social Actions: 2160
SpotShare: 2.45%
#MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds Microsoft Corporation: #MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds
Online Views: 779486
Social Actions: 3699
SpotShare: 2.16%
Believer Nintendo: Believer
Online Views: 644172
Social Actions: 2181
SpotShare: 1.69%
Play at Home or on the Go Nintendo: Play at Home or on the Go
Online Views: 333829
Social Actions: 5760
SpotShare: 1.58%
Meeting Haribo: Meeting
Online Views: 4650
Social Actions: 9463
SpotShare: 1.52%
