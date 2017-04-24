Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Coke, PlayStation, Overstock.com and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Anthony Rizzo shows up on "The Show Show" -- a show-within-a-commercial (for MLB The Show 17) -- to try to explain why it took the Cubs 108 years to win the World Series. A dapper fellow named (no kidding) Edward McShittelhouse III appears in an Overstock.com ad that's all about Overstock wanting you to know that, despite its name, it sells a lot more than overstock merch. And with a little help from Chef Aarón Sánchez, Coca-Cola serves up a food-porn ad focusing on irresistible Mexican cuisine that pairs well with (of course) a Coke.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Patrick Kane's Smooth Finish Gatorade: Patrick Kane's Smooth Finish
Network: NBC Sports
Show: English Premier League Soccer
Primetime Airing: Apr. 22, 8:42 pm ET
Edward McShittelhouse III Overstock.com: Edward McShittelhouse III
Network: TBS
Show: Liar Liar
Airing Date: Apr. 21, 11:50 pm ET
MLB The Show 17: The Show Show PlayStation: MLB The Show 17: The Show Show
Network: MLB Network
Show: High Heat
Airing Date: Apr. 21, 6:30 pm ET
Gamer in All of Us G Fuel: Gamer in All of Us
Network: TBS
Show: ELeague
Airing Date: Apr. 21, 11:02 pm ET
Nothing Better Coca-Cola: Nothing Better
Network: Lifetime Movie Network
Show: The 19th Wife
Airing Date: Apr. 22, 9:31 am ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Wiener Stampede Heinz Ketchup: Wiener Stampede
Online Views: 39,526
Social Actions: 2,448,828
SpotShare: 13.67%
American Gods: Times Are Changing Starz Channel: American Gods: Times Are Changing
Online Views: 34,862
Social Actions: 1,962,844
SpotShare: 10.96%
Carl Hardee Sr. Returns Carl's Jr.: Carl Hardee Sr. Returns
Online Views: 3,406,537
Social Actions: 12,159
SpotShare: 8.11%
Ostrich Samsung Mobile: Ostrich
Online Views: 1,640,966
Social Actions: 8,527
SpotShare: 3.91%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 414,571
Social Actions: 164,900
SpotShare: 1.91%
