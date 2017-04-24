Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Coke, PlayStation, Overstock.com and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Anthony Rizzo shows up on "The Show Show" -- a show-within-a-commercial (for MLB The Show 17) -- to try to explain why it took the Cubs 108 years to win the World Series. A dapper fellow named (no kidding) Edward McShittelhouse III appears in an Overstock.com ad that's all about Overstock wanting you to know that, despite its name, it sells a lot more than overstock merch. And with a little help from Chef Aarón Sánchez, Coca-Cola serves up a food-porn ad focusing on irresistible Mexican cuisine that pairs well with (of course) a Coke.