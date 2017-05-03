×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Lexus, Jagermeister, AT&T and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Minnie Driver narrates a Lexus commercial that celebrates the "feats of amazing" that go into the LC 500. Angelica Houston portrays a hidden monthly fee (seriously) in another of a series of AT&T ads starring Mark Wahlberg (Ad Age's Megan Graham has the backstory on the campaign). And an intense blond lady (Nadja Auermann) lording over an underground Berlin club samples a shot of chlled Jägermeister and declares, "Of course it's cold -- it's German."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Feats of Amazing Lexus: Feats of Amazing
Network: Headline News
Show: Morning Express With Robin Meade
Primetime Airing: May. 2, 10:29 pm ET
No Extra Fees AT&T TV & Internet Services: No Extra Fees
Network: ABC
Show: T.D. Jakes
Airing Date: May. 2, 11:55 pm ET
Ice Jagermeister: Ice
Network: TNT
Show: NBA Basketball
Primetime Airing: May. 2, 8:11 pm ET
Paint Store Wells Fargo: Paint Store
Network: TV ONE
Show: News One Now
Primetime Airing: May. 2, 10:02 pm ET
2017 Mother's Day Hand and Stone: 2017 Mother's Day
Network: Lifetime
Show: New! Get Cindy Crawford's anti-aging discovery
Primetime Airing: May. 2, 8:49 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Beauty Mazda: Beauty
Online Views: 3,599,992
Social Actions: 15,472
SpotShare: 9.49%
The Handmaid's Tale: Timely Hulu: The Handmaid's Tale: Timely
Online Views: 3,455,797
Social Actions: 8,015
SpotShare: 8.49%
The City Apple iPhone: The City
Online Views: 352,016
Social Actions: 16,542
SpotShare: 2.30%
Choose Yours Red Lobster: Choose Yours
Online Views: 516,954
Social Actions: 12,332
SpotShare: 2.28%
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Souped-Up Nintendo: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Souped-Up
Online Views: 782,318
Social Actions: 1,644
SpotShare: 1.91%

