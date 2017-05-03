Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Lexus, Jagermeister, AT&T and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Minnie Driver narrates a Lexus commercial that celebrates the "feats of amazing" that go into the LC 500. Angelica Houston portrays a hidden monthly fee (seriously) in another of a series of AT&T ads starring Mark Wahlberg (Ad Age's Megan Graham has the backstory on the campaign). And an intense blond lady (Nadja Auermann) lording over an underground Berlin club samples a shot of chlled Jägermeister and declares, "Of course it's cold -- it's German."