Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Wingstop, T-Mobile and More

Among the new releases, an ostrich accidentally immerses itself in a highflying VR experience in a beautifully filmed Samsung ad that Alexandra Jardine previewed on Creativity. T-Mobile stocks its latest signature black-and-white-and-pink commercial with attractive millennials who are super excited that T-Mobile has a plan that includes taxes and fees in the quoted rate ($100 for two lines of unlimited data per month). And Wingstop goes totally trippy in a stunt ad created to air on 4/20 (yesterday) specifically to appeal to the peckish stoners who apparently watch Adult Swim, Viceland and Fuse -- the three networks it aired on. On Fuse, by the way, it ran during a showing of ... wait for it ... "Reefer Madness."