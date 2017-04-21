Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Wingstop, T-Mobile and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, an ostrich accidentally immerses itself in a highflying VR experience in a beautifully filmed Samsung ad that Alexandra Jardine previewed on Creativity. T-Mobile stocks its latest signature black-and-white-and-pink commercial with attractive millennials who are super excited that T-Mobile has a plan that includes taxes and fees in the quoted rate ($100 for two lines of unlimited data per month). And Wingstop goes totally trippy in a stunt ad created to air on 4/20 (yesterday) specifically to appeal to the peckish stoners who apparently watch Adult Swim, Viceland and Fuse -- the three networks it aired on. On Fuse, by the way, it ran during a showing of ... wait for it ... "Reefer Madness."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Ostrich Samsung Mobile: Ostrich
Network: ABC
Show: Scandal
Primetime Airing: Apr. 20, 8:12 pm ET
Winging Out Wingstop: Winging Out
Network: Fuse
Show: Reefer Madness
Primetime Airing: Apr. 20, 10:44 pm ET
Prey: Nothing Can Survive Bethesda Softworks: Prey: Nothing Can Survive
Network: Adult Swim
Show: Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell
Primetime Airing: Apr. 20, 9:29 pm ET
Mother's Day Personalized Yankee Candles Yankee Candle: Mother's Day Personalized Yankee Candles
Network: VH1
Show: My Wife and Kids
Primetime Airing: Apr. 20, 9:58 pm ET
Taxes and Fees: Samsung Galaxy S8 T-Mobile: Taxes and Fees: Samsung Galaxy S8
Network: CW
Show: Supernatural
Primetime Airing: Apr. 20, 8:50 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Wiener Stampede Heinz Ketchup: Wiener Stampede
Online Views: 45,299
Social Actions: 6,132,047
SpotShare: 12.97%
Carl Hardee Sr. Returns Carl's Jr.: Carl Hardee Sr. Returns
Online Views: 3,423,574
Social Actions: 73,246
SpotShare: 8.69%
Ostrich Samsung Mobile: Ostrich
Online Views: 1,166,846
Social Actions: 6,450
SpotShare: 2.91%
The White Princess: Quite the Politician Starz Channel: The White Princess: Quite the Politician
Online Views: 84,483
Social Actions: 1,022,316
SpotShare: 2.35%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 376,987
Social Actions: 490,655
SpotShare: 1.98%
