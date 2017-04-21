Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Samsung, Wingstop, T-Mobile and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, an ostrich accidentally immerses itself in a highflying VR experience in a beautifully filmed Samsung ad that Alexandra Jardine previewed on Creativity. T-Mobile stocks its latest signature black-and-white-and-pink commercial with attractive millennials who are super excited that T-Mobile has a plan that includes taxes and fees in the quoted rate ($100 for two lines of unlimited data per month). And Wingstop goes totally trippy in a stunt ad created to air on 4/20 (yesterday) specifically to appeal to the peckish stoners who apparently watch Adult Swim, Viceland and Fuse -- the three networks it aired on. On Fuse, by the way, it ran during a showing of ... wait for it ... "Reefer Madness."