Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Starbucks, Infiniti, Yellow Tail and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Starbucks serves up another in its series of "Made With Love" commercials starring its employees -- this time a barista named Ashley who enthuses about what goes into a caramel macchiato. Infiniti shows off the self-parking capabilities of the QX30 in a funny spot featuring carpooling coworkers. And wine brand Yellow Tail declares that "We believe in binge watching responsibly."