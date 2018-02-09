×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Google, Groupon, AncestryDNA and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Groupon spokesperson Tiffany Haddish suggests that "fellas" use the app to find creative Valentine's Day gifts. AncestryDNA.com promotes a 30-percent-off sale on its genetic testing service in a Winter Olympics-themed ad that doesn't actually mention the Winter Olympics. And Google has a suggestion for you for when "you're going to be on the sidelines for a few days"—and it involves ordering takeout using the Google Home Mini.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Save This Valentine's Day Like Tiffany Haddish!
Groupon: Save This Valentine's Day Like Tiffany Haddish!
Premiered on: Caillou, Universal Kids
Groupon data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 441,637,529 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,998,607 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.16
Attention Index: 144 (44% fewer interruptions than avg.)
On the Sidelines
Google Home: On the Sidelines
Premiered on: 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC Sports
Google Home data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 239,772,691 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,055,114 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.45
Attention Index: 77 (23% more interruptions than avg.)
Blue Dot
CIROC: Blue Dot
Premiered on: The Four: Battle for Stardom, FOX
CIROC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 19,381,546 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $579,432 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.58
Attention Index: 49 (51% more interruptions than avg.)
Greatness
Ancestry: Greatness
Premiered on: First Look, MSNBC
Ancestry data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,416,896,257 (58% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,856,770 (49% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.17
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tomb Raider: Play 4 Adventurous Games for Free
Dave and Buster's: Tomb Raider: Play 4 Adventurous Games for Free
Premiered on: Martin, VH1
Dave and Buster's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 430,805,552 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,512,750 (33% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.45
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

