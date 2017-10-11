×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From McDonald's, Xbox, VW and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: VW promotes the Volkswagen Atlas feature of its Digital Cockpit as the ideal road-trip assistant. Xbox gets personal in a couple of spots for its "Middle-Earth: Shadow of War" game, directly addressing a couple of engrossed players named Jerry and Brian. And McDonald's promotes its $2 McCafé offferings as perfect treats to consume during TV binge-watching sessions.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Middle-Earth: Shadow of War: Eat It, Jerry
Xbox: Middle-Earth: Shadow of War: Eat It, Jerry
Premiered on: Friends, TBS
Xbox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 374,873,436 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,367,964 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.39
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Road Trip
Volkswagen: Road Trip
Premiered on: 7 Little Johnstons, TLC
Volkswagen data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,284,407,562 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $24,612,308 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.45
Attention Index: 131 (31% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Middle-Earth: Shadows of War: Not Today, Brian
Xbox: Middle-Earth: Shadow of War: Not Today, Brian
Premiered on: Scrubs, Comedy Central
Xbox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 374,873,436 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,367,964 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.39
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Hit Pause
McDonald's: Hit Pause
Premiered on: 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards, BET
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,593,075,099 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $49,019,703 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.13
Attention Index: 83 (17% more interruptions than avg.)
Half-Price Wednesday: All the Games
Dave and Buster's: Half-Price Wednesday: All the Games
Premiered on: Friends, Spike
Dave and Buster's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 491,467,822 (70% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,835,267 (75% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.05
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
