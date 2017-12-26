Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Nike, Kia, Bud Light and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Christmas Day.
A few highlights: A wizard who can do all kinds of magical things, including turning anything into Bud Light, gets called on to (you guessed it) turn everything into Bud Light. A rather intense Kia ad features a 2018 Kia Stinger revving its way around a racetrack as an announcer dispenses carmaker wisdom such as "Change doesn't announce itself. ... It happens, and it happens fast." And Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving hypes the release of his signature Nike shoe, the Kyrie 4, with a little help from Rob Gronkowski and the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra.
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.