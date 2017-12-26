Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Nike, Kia, Bud Light and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Christmas Day.

A few highlights: A wizard who can do all kinds of magical things, including turning anything into Bud Light, gets called on to (you guessed it) turn everything into Bud Light. A rather intense Kia ad features a 2018 Kia Stinger revving its way around a racetrack as an announcer dispenses carmaker wisdom such as "Change doesn't announce itself. ... It happens, and it happens fast." And Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving hypes the release of his signature Nike shoe, the Kyrie 4, with a little help from Rob Gronkowski and the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra.