Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Nike, Kia, Bud Light and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time on Christmas Day.

A few highlights: A wizard who can do all kinds of magical things, including turning anything into Bud Light, gets called on to (you guessed it) turn everything into Bud Light. A rather intense Kia ad features a 2018 Kia Stinger revving its way around a racetrack as an announcer dispenses carmaker wisdom such as "Change doesn't announce itself. ... It happens, and it happens fast." And Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving hypes the release of his signature Nike shoe, the Kyrie 4, with a little help from Rob Gronkowski and the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Find Your Groove
Nike: Find Your Groove
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
Nike data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 33,176,359 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,724,429 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 79.62
Attention Index: 43 (57% more interruptions than avg.)
#BoldLikeKawhi
Foot Locker: #BoldLikeKawhi
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ESPN
Foot Locker data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 20,103,562 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,227,489 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 79.22
Attention Index: 53 (47% more interruptions than avg.)
Grand Tour
State Farm: Grand Tour
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
State Farm data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,559,995,550 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $31,224,572 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.99
Attention Index: 117 (17% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Wizard
Bud Light: Wizard
Premiered on: NFL Football, NBC
Bud Light data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 751,818,977 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $18,635,706 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 81.97
Attention Index: 59 (41% more interruptions than avg.)
Change Happens and It Happens Fast
Kia: Change Happens and It Happens Fast
Premiered on: NBA Basketball, ABC
Kia data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,632,838,440 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $30,974,430 (6% of industry)
Attention Score: 85.20
Attention Index: 108 (8% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

