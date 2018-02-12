Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Toyota, Microsoft, GE and More
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.
A few highlights: General Electric gently calls attention to the way its technologies affect the lives of people across the planet in subtle but profound ways. Dunkin' Donuts celebrates the "early risers" and the "DIYers"—including Meghan Duggan, captain of the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team. And Toyota serves up the story of a man who says "I've outrun fear, I've outrun pain, I've outrun anger and doubt and self-pity" in a spot that reveals his quest to regain the use of his legs through rehabilitative therapy; it's part of Toyota's continuing "Start your impossible" campaign.
Attention Index: 102 (2% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads
TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.