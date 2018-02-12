Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Toyota, Microsoft, GE and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: General Electric gently calls attention to the way its technologies affect the lives of people across the planet in subtle but profound ways. Dunkin' Donuts celebrates the "early risers" and the "DIYers"—including Meghan Duggan, captain of the U.S. Women's National Hockey Team. And Toyota serves up the story of a man who says "I've outrun fear, I've outrun pain, I've outrun anger and doubt and self-pity" in a spot that reveals his quest to regain the use of his legs through rehabilitative therapy; it's part of Toyota's continuing "Start your impossible" campaign.