Watch the Newest Ads From Starbucks, Walmart, Mitsubishi and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, baristas sing the praises of both chocolate and Valentine's Day (just five days away -- are you ready?) for Starbucks. A little kid talks "really quickly about the third-row seating" in the Outlander he's sitting in -- part of Mitsubishi's "Kids Talk Safety and Cars" campaign. And Walmart serves up some food porn with Montell Jordan '90s hit "This Is How We Do It" as the soundtrack.

2017 Valentine's Day: Sharing Chocolate Starbucks: 2017 Valentine's Day: Sharing Chocolate
Network: NBC
Show: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Airing Date: Feb. 8, 12:00 am ET
Kids Talk Safety: Third Row Seating Mitsubishi: Kids Talk Safety: Third Row Seating
Network: NFL Network
Show: Good Morning Football
Primetime Airing: Feb. 8, 8:45 pm ET
Dinner Party Walmart: Dinner Party
Network: BET
Show: Madiba
Primetime Airing: Feb. 8, 8:21 pm ET
Going Out Cougarlife.com: Going Out
Network: Comedy Central
Show: Workaholics
Airing Date: Feb. 8, 3:58 am ET
Stuck on Hold SimpliSafe: Stuck on Hold
Network: HGTV
Show: HGTV Dream Home 2017
Airing Date: Feb. 8, 11:30 pm ET
A Better Super Bowl Hyundai: A Better Super Bowl
Online Views: 17114365
Social Actions: 105787
SpotShare: 4.03%
Born the Hard Way Budweiser: Born the Hard Way
Online Views: 14051937
Social Actions: 225315
SpotShare: 3.07%
The Journey Begins 84 Lumber: The Journey Begins
Online Views: 13593522
Social Actions: 511335
SpotShare: 2.34%
Hero's Journey Kia: Hero's Journey
Online Views: 10651564
Social Actions: 168360
SpotShare: 2.31%
Cleaner of Your Dreams Mr. Clean: Cleaner of Your Dreams
Online Views: 9380022
Social Actions: 461678
SpotShare: 1.46%

