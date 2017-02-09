Watch the Newest Ads From Starbucks, Walmart, Mitsubishi and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, baristas sing the praises of both chocolate and Valentine's Day (just five days away -- are you ready?) for Starbucks. A little kid talks "really quickly about the third-row seating" in the Outlander he's sitting in -- part of Mitsubishi's "Kids Talk Safety and Cars" campaign. And Walmart serves up some food porn with Montell Jordan '90s hit "This Is How We Do It" as the soundtrack.