Watch the Newest Ads on TV From 23andMe, IKEA, Google Home and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: 23andMe wants you to imagine what you'd do if you were only able to own one car for your entire life—to make a point about how you only get one body in life (so you better take good care of it). Google hypes the fact that its Google Home Mini device works with more than 1,000 smart home devices. And a woman can't stop enthusing to her husband about all the ways their bedroom makeover, done with stuff from IKEA, is delightful.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Only One You
23andMe: Only One You
Premiered on: Doctor Who, BBC America
23andMe data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 659,256,129 (27% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,071,957 (23% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.30
Attention Index: 98 (2% more interruptions than avg.)
Smart Home
Google Home: Smart Home
Premiered on: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, CBS
Google Home data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,057,563,610 (35% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $21,766,934 (44% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.46
Attention Index: 68 (32% more interruptions than avg.)
Correspondance
IKEA: Correspondance
Premiered on: Last Man Standing, Freeform
IKEA data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,100,579,117 (30% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $8,684,774 (34% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.72
Attention Index: 94 (6% more interruptions than avg.)
After-School Snack
Frito Lay: After-School Snack
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Frito Lay data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 163,460,377 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,506,548 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.93
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Get Fit, Spend Less and Play Better
Tour Edge Golf: Get Fit, Spend Less and Play Better
Premiered on: European PGA Tour Golf, Golf
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
