Watch the Newest Ads on TV From 23andMe, IKEA, Google Home and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: 23andMe wants you to imagine what you'd do if you were only able to own one car for your entire life—to make a point about how you only get one body in life (so you better take good care of it). Google hypes the fact that its Google Home Mini device works with more than 1,000 smart home devices. And a woman can't stop enthusing to her husband about all the ways their bedroom makeover, done with stuff from IKEA, is delightful.