Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Acura, McDonald's, Harry's and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: James Brown's "Super Bad" serves as the soundtrack for an Acura RLX spot in which an announcer declares that "Super runs in the family." An office worker takes advantage of McDonald's new $1, $2 and $3 menu options because he says his coworkers are "kleptos" who steal his homemade lunch out of the office fridge. And the founders of Harry's explain why they started their shaving supplies company.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Super Runs in the Family
Acura: Super Runs in the Family
Premiered on: First Take, ESPN
Acura data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 687,631,077 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $9,200,125 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.55
Attention Index: 124 (24% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Clean Matters: Changing the Sheets
Clorox: Clean Matters: Changing the Sheets
Premiered on: blackish, ABC
Clorox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 623,611,135 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $3,407,195 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 90.45
Attention Index: 101 (1% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Tired of Overpaying
Harry's: Tired of Overpaying
Premiered on: Doctor Who, BBC America
Harry's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,176,995 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,712 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.47
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Klepto Meal
McDonald's: Klepto Meal
Premiered on: Dave Chappelle: Killin' Them Softly, Comedy Central
McDonald's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,450,290,252 (12% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $29,564,016 (14% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.22
Attention Index: 69 (31% more interruptions than avg.)
Early Bird
TripAdvisor: Early Bird
Premiered on: You Don't Mess With the Zohan, Independent Film (IFC)
TripAdvisor data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 777,757,233 (21% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,982,597 (16% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.81
Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
