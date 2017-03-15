Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Apple, Capital One, McDonald's and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple plugs the playful sticker messaging function on the iPhone 7 (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine previewed the campaign on Monday). Capital One serves up another one of its ads starring buddies Charles Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee. And McDonald's thinks you're going to need a bigger napkin -- a much bigger napkin -- if you're going to order one of its new, juicier Quarter Pounders.