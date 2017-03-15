Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Apple, Capital One, McDonald's and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple plugs the playful sticker messaging function on the iPhone 7 (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine previewed the campaign on Monday). Capital One serves up another one of its ads starring buddies Charles Barkley, Samuel L. Jackson and Spike Lee. And McDonald's thinks you're going to need a bigger napkin -- a much bigger napkin -- if you're going to order one of its new, juicier Quarter Pounders.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Network: ABC
Show: The Middle
Primetime Airing: Mar. 14, 9:32 pm ET
This Is March Madness: Layers Capital One: This Is March Madness: Layers
Network: truTV
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Primetime Airing: Mar. 14, 10:05 pm ET
Foodoo Buffalo Wild Wings: Foodoo
Network: CBS Sports
Show: Time to Schein
Primetime Airing: Mar. 14, 10:35 pm ET
A Bigger Napkin McDonald's: A Bigger Napkin
Network: NBC
Show: The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Primetime Airing: Mar. 14, 9:18 pm ET
Under Armour: The Comeback Kohl's: Under Armour: The Comeback
Network: TLC
Show: My Big Fat Fabulous Life: Extra Fabulous
Primetime Airing: Mar. 14, 9:09 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
#MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds Microsoft Corporation: #MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds
Online Views: 4012955
Social Actions: 9119
SpotShare: 8.48%
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 199684
Social Actions: 6752
SpotShare: 1.36%
Stress Test: Namaste Secret: Stress Test: Namaste
Online Views: 491687
Social Actions: 3125
SpotShare: 1.35%
Under Armour: The Tryout Kohl's: Under Armour: The Tryout
Online Views: 8881
Social Actions: 8166
SpotShare: 1.24%
Pandora: The World of Avatar: Disney's Animal Kingdom Disney Parks & Resorts: Pandora: The World of Avatar: Disney's Animal Kingdom
Online Views: 510534
Social Actions: 1147
SpotShare: 1.08%
