Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Apple Music (Starring Harry Styles), Aflac and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple Music teases "Harry Styles: Behind the Album" -- "coming soon" (no date specified) -- by showing scenes of the One Direction band member working in the studio on his big solo effort. Mattress Firm serves up a hyperstylish spot for the Beautyrest Black Hybrid that could easily be mistaken for an iPhone ad (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: "Mattress Firm Dreams Up Tech-Focused Campaign With Steve Wozniak Kickoff"). And Golden Road Brewing celebrates its L.A. roots as a company that comes from "a town built by dreamers."