×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Apple Music (Starring Harry Styles), Aflac and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple Music teases "Harry Styles: Behind the Album" -- "coming soon" (no date specified) -- by showing scenes of the One Direction band member working in the studio on his big solo effort. Mattress Firm serves up a hyperstylish spot for the Beautyrest Black Hybrid that could easily be mistaken for an iPhone ad (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: "Mattress Firm Dreams Up Tech-Focused Campaign With Steve Wozniak Kickoff"). And Golden Road Brewing celebrates its L.A. roots as a company that comes from "a town built by dreamers."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Harry Styles: Behind the Album Apple Music: Harry Styles: Behind the Album
Network: NBC
Show: Today's Take
Airing Date: May. 9, 9:08 am ET
José Altuve Is Everywhere 5 Hour Energy: José Altuve Is Everywhere
Network: MLB Network
Show: Quick Pitch
Airing Date: May. 9, 5:39 pm ET
Golden Road Is Our Dream. What's Yours? Golden Road Brewing: Golden Road Is Our Dream. What's Yours?
Network: Viceland
Show: Desus & Mero
Primetime Airing: May. 9, 10:41 pm ET
Hawaii or Your Face Aflac: Hawaii or Your Face
Network: NBC
Show: The Voice
Primetime Airing: May. 9, 8:38 pm ET
A Hi-Tech Mattress Mattress Firm: A Hi-Tech Mattress
Network: DIY
Show: Salvage Dawgs
Airing Date: May. 9, 11:20 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
The Travel Guide Samsung Mobile: The Travel Guide
Online Views: 3,602,560
Social Actions: 29,384
SpotShare: 11.79%
The City Apple iPhone: The City
Online Views: 3,132,228
Social Actions: 26,353
SpotShare: 10.37%
Rib Joint Carl's Jr.: Rib Joint
Online Views: 2,440,768
Social Actions: 18,512
SpotShare: 7.76%
Choose Yours Red Lobster: Choose Yours
Online Views: 915,791
Social Actions: 9,527
SpotShare: 3.31%
Half Off Your Favorites Pizza Hut: Half Off Your Favorites
Online Views: 382,671
Social Actions: 2,476
SpotShare: 1.15%

In this article:
Most Popular