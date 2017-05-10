Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Apple Music (Starring Harry Styles), Aflac and More

Among the new releases, Apple Music teases "Harry Styles: Behind the Album" -- "coming soon" (no date specified) -- by showing scenes of the One Direction band member working in the studio on his big solo effort. Mattress Firm serves up a hyperstylish spot for the Beautyrest Black Hybrid that could easily be mistaken for an iPhone ad (Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli has the backstory: "Mattress Firm Dreams Up Tech-Focused Campaign With Steve Wozniak Kickoff"). And Golden Road Brewing celebrates its L.A. roots as a company that comes from "a town built by dreamers."