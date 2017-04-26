×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Arla, Bank of America, Castrol and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, NFL star Vince Wilfork reads from a book titled "Words of Strength" to make a point about how Castrol EDGE is "three times stronger against viscosity breakdown that the other leading motor oils." Arla serves up another one of its adorable animated ads in which it asks little kids to define terms such as rBST; Leah, age 7, thinks rBST is a scary monster "with razor-sharp horns" -- but, per the announcer, it's actually an artificial growth hormone "given to some cows, but not the cows that make Arla cheese." (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign.) And Bank of America also goes with animation, using a story titled "The Elephant Guide to Aging" to make a point about money management.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Words of Strength: Reading Castrol Oil Company: Words of Strength: Reading
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter With Michael and Jemele
Airing Date: Apr. 25, 11:48 pm ET
rBST Arla Foods: rBST
Network: BRAVO
Show: Below Deck
Primetime Airing: Apr. 25, 9:32 pm ET
MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017: Fly Ball Glu Games: MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2017: Fly Ball
Network: History Channel
Show: JFK Assassination: The Definitive Guide
Primetime Airing: Apr. 25, 9:07 pm ET
Elephants: Better Money Habits Bank of America: Elephants: Better Money Habits
Network: Viceland
Show: Desus & Mero
Primetime Airing: Apr. 25, 8:44 pm ET
Man Finds Great Used Car Deal CarFax.com: Man Finds Great Used Car Deal
Network: FXX
Show: Anger Management
Primetime Airing: Apr. 25, 8:07 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Announcement KFC: Announcement
Online Views: 3,426,133
Social Actions: 7,702
SpotShare: 7.50%
Infinitely Amazing Samsung Mobile: Infinitely Amazing
Online Views: 77,028
Social Actions: 45,062
SpotShare: 6.29%
Ostrich Samsung Mobile: Ostrich
Online Views: 1,640,966
Social Actions: 16,005
SpotShare: 5.27%
The Handmaid's Tale: Timely Hulu: The Handmaid's Tale: Timely
Online Views: 758,660
Social Actions: 9,637
SpotShare: 2.74%
Paul George's Smooth Finish Gatorade: Paul George's Smooth Finish
Online Views: 9,554
Social Actions: 11,466
SpotShare: 1.62%

