Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Arla, Bank of America, Castrol and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, NFL star Vince Wilfork reads from a book titled "Words of Strength" to make a point about how Castrol EDGE is "three times stronger against viscosity breakdown that the other leading motor oils." Arla serves up another one of its adorable animated ads in which it asks little kids to define terms such as rBST; Leah, age 7, thinks rBST is a scary monster "with razor-sharp horns" -- but, per the announcer, it's actually an artificial growth hormone "given to some cows, but not the cows that make Arla cheese." (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign.) And Bank of America also goes with animation, using a story titled "The Elephant Guide to Aging" to make a point about money management.