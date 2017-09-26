×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Audible, Clorox, Folgers and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: An empty Folgers coffee can takes on major significance, across generations, in one family. He-Man and Skeletor team up (sort of) with Geico to help you save on your car insurance. And Audible tells the parallel tales of two women who are consumed with laughter while driving—but only one of them is truly enjoying her laughs (thanks to the hilarious audiobook she's listening to on Audible).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Ride With Audible: Laughter
Audible.com: Ride With Audible: Laughter
Premiered on: I Love Lucy, Hallmark
Audible.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 35,873,727 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,237,221 (11% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.23
Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Clean Matters
Clorox: Clean Matters
Premiered on: CMT Music, CMTV
Clorox data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 696,671,756 (10% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,660,644 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.53
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
He-Man vs. Skeletor
GEICO: He-Man vs. Skeletor
Premiered on: Matlock, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
GEICO data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 3,929,074,117 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $86,758,737 (28% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.56
Attention Index: 122 (22% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Saving
Folgers: Saving
Premiered on: The Voice, NBC
Folgers data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 88,055,430 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,504,912 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.61
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)
Jamie's Twin
Progressive: Jamie's Twin
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
Progressive data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 2,792,284,859 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $54,681,471 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.46
Attention Index: 86 (14% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
