Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Audible, Clorox, Folgers and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from millions of smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: An empty Folgers coffee can takes on major significance, across generations, in one family. He-Man and Skeletor team up (sort of) with Geico to help you save on your car insurance. And Audible tells the parallel tales of two women who are consumed with laughter while driving—but only one of them is truly enjoying her laughs (thanks to the hilarious audiobook she's listening to on Audible).