Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Blue Apron, Bud Light, Chevrolet and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Bud Light hypes the return of its Water-Melon-Rita watermelon margarita beverage with a spot that suggests that you "Live like every watermelon is seedless and in a can." Blue Apron serves up a food-porn-y 15-second commercial that shows off what you could make with one of its meal kits: steak frites with mustard sauce and arugula salad. And Chevrolet once again celebrates first-time Chevy owners in a fresh cut of a spot that ends with a special offer on the 2018 Chevy Silverado 1500.