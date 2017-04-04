Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Bud Light, Angel Soft, Geico and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a bunch of dorky coworkers get down to Ice-T's "Colors" while drinking Bud Light at a bar because, as the tagline at the end says, "At happy hour, you're not just coworkers, you're co-friends." In an Angel Soft commercial, a dad attempts to console his son, who's crying over a breakup -- and, naturally, using Angel Soft toilet paper to dry his tears. And the Geico Gecko teams up with Groot in a "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" cross-promotion (spoiler: Groot is not so great at the whole TV commercial thing). Creativity's Ann-Christine Diaz has more details on the campaign here.