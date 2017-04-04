Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Bud Light, Angel Soft, Geico and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a bunch of dorky coworkers get down to Ice-T's "Colors" while drinking Bud Light at a bar because, as the tagline at the end says, "At happy hour, you're not just coworkers, you're co-friends." In an Angel Soft commercial, a dad attempts to console his son, who's crying over a breakup -- and, naturally, using Angel Soft toilet paper to dry his tears. And the Geico Gecko teams up with Groot in a "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" cross-promotion (spoiler: Groot is not so great at the whole TV commercial thing). Creativity's Ann-Christine Diaz has more details on the campaign here.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Groot and Gecko Team Up GEICO: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Groot and Gecko Team Up
Network: TBS
Show: Married ... With Children
Primetime Airing: Apr. 3, 8:41 pm ET
Rocket Science Air Wick: Rocket Science
Network: Investigation Discovery
Show: Disappeared
Primetime Airing: Apr. 3, 9:46 pm ET
First Breakup Angel Soft: First Breakup
Network: Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Show: Diagnosis Murder
Primetime Airing: Apr. 3, 8:10 pm ET
Co-workers Bud Light: Co-workers
Network: CBS
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Airing Date: Apr. 3, 11:15 pm ET
The Vita Coco Plant Manager Vita Coco: The Vita Coco Plant Manager
Network: FXX
Show: Parks and Recreation
Primetime Airing: Apr. 3, 8:30 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Destiny 2: Rally the Troops Activision: Destiny 2: Rally the Troops
Online Views: 6670620
Social Actions: 6299645
SpotShare: 15.48%
Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver Samsung Mobile: Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver
Online Views: 7927986
Social Actions: 44428
SpotShare: 9.18%
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 3713609
Social Actions: 9089
SpotShare: 4.31%
Home for Pizza Domino's: Home for Pizza
Online Views: 1523360
Social Actions: 7923
SpotShare: 1.85%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 541744
Social Actions: 368155
SpotShare: 1.11%

