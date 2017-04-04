Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Bud Light, Angel Soft, Geico and More

Among the new releases, a bunch of dorky coworkers get down to Ice-T's "Colors" while drinking Bud Light at a bar because, as the tagline at the end says, "At happy hour, you're not just coworkers, you're co-friends." In an Angel Soft commercial, a dad attempts to console his son, who's crying over a breakup -- and, naturally, using Angel Soft toilet paper to dry his tears. And the Geico Gecko teams up with Groot in a "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" cross-promotion (spoiler: Groot is not so great at the whole TV commercial thing). Creativity's Ann-Christine Diaz has more details on the campaign here.