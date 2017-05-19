Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Budweiser, Jeep, Burger King and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Dove kick off its Shonda Rhimes-produced Real Beauty Productions campaign (Ann-Christine Diaz and Jack Neff have the backstory here). Burger King hypes the return of Mac N' Cheetos (Ann-Christine has the backstory on that over here). And Budweiser proudly calls attention to its made-in-America bona fides by naming the cities across the country where it's brewed.