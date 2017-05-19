×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Budweiser, Jeep, Burger King and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Dove kick off its Shonda Rhimes-produced Real Beauty Productions campaign (Ann-Christine Diaz and Jack Neff have the backstory here). Burger King hypes the return of Mac N' Cheetos (Ann-Christine has the backstory on that over here). And Budweiser proudly calls attention to its made-in-America bona fides by naming the cities across the country where it's brewed.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Real Beauty Productions: Meet Cathleen Dove: Real Beauty Productions: Meet Cathleen
Network: ABC
Show: Grey's Anatomy
Primetime Airing: May. 18, 9:18 pm ET
Return of the Mac N' Cheetos Burger King: Return of the Mac N' Cheetos
Network: ESPN2
Show: Mike & Mike
Primetime Airing: May. 18, 10:34 pm ET
Big Move Jeep: Big Move
Network: Golf
Show: European PGA Tour Golf
Primetime Airing: May. 18, 9:38 pm ET
Across America Budweiser: Across America
Network: BBC America
Show: Doctor Who
Primetime Airing: May. 18, 9:22 pm ET
Declare Peace Serta: Declare Peace
Network: NBC
Show: Late Night With Seth Meyers
Primetime Airing: May. 18, 8:19 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 3,940,381
Social Actions: 52,233
SpotShare: 15.60%
Lifestyle KFC: Lifestyle
Online Views: 3,288,663
Social Actions: 20,426
SpotShare: 9.11%
For Everybody, Everywhere Chevrolet: For Everybody, Everywhere
Online Views: 2,946,510
Social Actions: 15,515
SpotShare: 7.69%
Designed for Ian M. Apple iPhone: Designed for Ian M.
Online Views: 743,485
Social Actions: 7,718
SpotShare: 2.59%
Designed for Meera P. Apple iPad: Designed for Meera P.
Online Views: 752,995
Social Actions: 7,433
SpotShare: 2.55%
