Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Cadillac, IBM Watson, AT&T and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, two pro basketball scouts get advice from a slightly tone-deaf IBM Watson, while Cadillac says that its Escalade "turns every arrival into an entrance." And AT&T serves up another one of its ads featuring a crooning spokesman (Dan Finnerty) mangling a version of Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" -- this time so he can explain (with a little help from Greg Gumbel) to a barista how to catch March Madness games using AT&T's DirecTV via mobile streaming.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Perfect Fit Cadillac: Perfect Fit
Network: CBS
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Airing Date: Mar. 26, 2:32 pm ET
Watson at Work: Basketball IBM: Watson at Work: Basketball
Network: Fox News
Show: America's Newsroom
Primetime Airing: Mar. 24, 10:36 pm ET
Coffee Shop AT&T TV & Internet Services: Coffee Shop
Network: TBS
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Primetime Airing: Mar. 25, 10:38 pm ET
Magic With Columbia Sportswear Dell: Magic With Columbia Sportswear
Network: CNN
Show: New Day With Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota
Primetime Airing: Mar. 24, 9:55 pm ET
Pioneers of the Great American Burger Carl's Jr.: Pioneers of the Great American Burger
Network: TBS
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Primetime Airing: Mar. 24, 9:48 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 2400772
Social Actions: 5818
SpotShare: 5.90%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 1756898
Social Actions: 10422
SpotShare: 5.26%
Luv Bug Volkswagen: Luv Bug
Online Views: 200243
Social Actions: 17857
SpotShare: 3.13%
Home for Pizza Domino's: Home for Pizza
Online Views: 243632
Social Actions: 16585
SpotShare: 3.05%
Mass Effect: Andromeda: More Than Ever Electronic Arts (EA): Mass Effect: Andromeda: More Than Ever
Online Views: 493285
Social Actions: 4174
SpotShare: 1.67%

In this article:
Most Popular