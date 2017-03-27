Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Cadillac, IBM Watson, AT&T and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, two pro basketball scouts get advice from a slightly tone-deaf IBM Watson, while Cadillac says that its Escalade "turns every arrival into an entrance." And AT&T serves up another one of its ads featuring a crooning spokesman (Dan Finnerty) mangling a version of Aerosmith's "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing" -- this time so he can explain (with a little help from Greg Gumbel) to a barista how to catch March Madness games using AT&T's DirecTV via mobile streaming.