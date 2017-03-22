Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Chick-fil-A, Southwest Airlines, Dick's Sporting Goods and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Southwest Airlines is here to help a gentleman who receives a shock when he meets a blonde beauty he spots across the dance floor. Chick-fil-A serves up a spot inspired by social media, showing a family celebrating a special day with its sandwiches. And Dick's Sporting Goods is on the mind of a college student who sees shoes everywhere, in Dick's "Always Open" campaign designed to highlight the brand's digital prowess and ecommerce capabilities, as reported by Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli.