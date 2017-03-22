Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Chick-fil-A, Southwest Airlines, Dick's Sporting Goods and More

By Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Southwest Airlines is here to help a gentleman who receives a shock when he meets a blonde beauty he spots across the dance floor. Chick-fil-A serves up a spot inspired by social media, showing a family celebrating a special day with its sandwiches. And Dick's Sporting Goods is on the mind of a college student who sees shoes everywhere, in Dick's "Always Open" campaign designed to highlight the brand's digital prowess and ecommerce capabilities, as reported by Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Wanna Get Away Sale: Noblest Lady Southwest Airlines: Wanna Get Away Sale: Noblest Lady
Network: Discovery Channel
Show: Killing Fields
Primetime Airing: Mar. 21, 8:30 pm ET
Mornings Worth Sharing: Gotcha Day Chick-fil-A: Mornings Worth Sharing: Gotcha Day
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Primetime Airing: Mar. 21, 10:31 pm ET
Open Everywhere Dick's Sporting Goods: Open Everywhere
Network: ESPN2
Show: College Basketball
Primetime Airing: Mar. 21, 10:45 pm ET
No Matter Who Was in There Last Lysol: No Matter Who Was in There Last
Network: CBS
Show: CBS Overnight News
Primetime Airing: Mar. 21, 9:12 pm ET
Refresh Your Outdoors Event: The Moment: Scotts EZ Seed Lowe's: Refresh Your Outdoors Event: The Moment: Scotts EZ Seed
Network: CBS
Show: NCIS
Primetime Airing: Mar. 21, 10:11 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 1150007
Social Actions: 11100
SpotShare: 4.13%
#MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds Microsoft Corporation: #MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds
Online Views: 1326266
Social Actions: 2020
SpotShare: 3.09%
A Word to the Wise XYZAL: A Word to the Wise
Online Views: 1087322
Social Actions: 3712
SpotShare: 2.85%
Mass Effect: Andromeda: More Than Ever Electronic Arts (EA): Mass Effect: Andromeda: More Than Ever
Online Views: 531298
Social Actions: 6836
SpotShare: 2.17%
Home for Pizza Domino's: Home for Pizza
Online Views: 48480
Social Actions: 8537
SpotShare: 1.42%
In this article:
Most Popular