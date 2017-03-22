Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Chick-fil-A, Southwest Airlines, Dick's Sporting Goods and More

Among the new releases, Southwest Airlines is here to help a gentleman who receives a shock when he meets a blonde beauty he spots across the dance floor. Chick-fil-A serves up a spot inspired by social media, showing a family celebrating a special day with its sandwiches. And Dick's Sporting Goods is on the mind of a college student who sees shoes everywhere, in Dick's "Always Open" campaign designed to highlight the brand's digital prowess and ecommerce capabilities, as reported by Ad Age's Adrianne Pasquarelli.