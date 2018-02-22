×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Cadillac, Coca-Cola, Kohl's and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: A two-dimensional illustration of an astronaut ventures into the real 3-D world to snag a bottle of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. IHOP issues a Declaration of Pancakes to hype its made-up holiday, National Pancake Day, coming up on Feb. 27. And Cadillac shows off Super Cruise, what it calls the "first true hands-free driving system for the freeway," available in the Cadillac CT6.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
No Hands
Cadillac: No Hands
Premiered on: Antiques Roadshow, Ovation
Cadillac data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 755,358,332 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,854,447 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.27
Attention Index: 89 (11% more interruptions than avg.)
Astronaut
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Astronaut
Premiered on: 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 757,296,324 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,183,687 (12% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.25
Attention Index: 103 (3% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Declaration of Pancakes
IHOP: The Declaration of Pancakes
Premiered on: How the Universe Works, Science Channel
IHOP data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 675,782,534 (8% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,903,438 (7% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.89
Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)
What's Happening
Duluth Trading Company: What's Happening
Premiered on: Hunting the Country, Outdoor Channel
Duluth Trading Company data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 113,009,484 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $1,290,461 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.81
Attention Index: 156 (56% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Find Your Balance
Kohl's: Find Your Balance
Premiered on: The Goldbergs, Nick@Nite
Kohl's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 512,942,011 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,006,244 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.26
Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
