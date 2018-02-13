×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Coke, Old Spice, Zillow and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Zillow helps a man's dream of buying the home he grew up in come true. Coca-Cola celebrates Black History Month by juxtaposing landmarks of black history—e.g., "Brooklyn, 1947: Baseball shows us courage"—with Coke bottles from each of the years it highlights. And a beautiful young couple melodramatically hypes Old Spice with a modified game of Marco Polo that takes place in a mansion—and it's just as surreal as you'd expect.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Marco Love-O
Old Spice: Marco Love-O
Premiered on: Golic & Wingo, ESPN2
Old Spice data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 411,502,421 (14% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $6,421,069 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.42
Attention Index: 143 (43% fewer interruptions than avg.)
History Moves Forward
Coca-Cola: History Moves Forward
Premiered on: Bobbi Kristina, TV ONE
Coca-Cola data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 422,998,516 (9% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $23,272,953 (22% of industry)
Attention Score: 88.40
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)
Time Capsule
Zillow: Time Capsule
Premiered on: Charmed, TNT
Zillow data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 910,811,323 (22% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,115,870 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.61
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Team United: To South Korea!
United Airlines: Team United: To South Korea!
Premiered on: The Olympic Zone, NBC
United Airlines data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 50,619,457 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $198,943 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.79
Attention Index: 136 (36% fewer interruptions than avg.)
This Is Real
LG Mobile: This Is Real
Premiered on: Married ... With Children, TBS
LG Mobile data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 33,732,424 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $930,552 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 95.83
Attention Index: 168 (68% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
