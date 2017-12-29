×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Coke, Royal Caribbean, KFC and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Coca-Cola wants you to know that Coca-Cola Zero Sugar—the successor to Coke Zero—"really tastes like a Coke." Royal Caribbean, the cruise line brand, says that it's "not a vacation factory" in an ad that hypes "adventures from $549." And the latest Colonel Sanders brags about finding "a cheaper way to make commercials" (spoiler: a green screen is involved) for KFC.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Outback Bowl Is January 1st
Outback Steakhouse: Outback Bowl Is January 1st
Premiered on: SportsCenter, ESPN
Outback Steakhouse data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 443,296,499 (7% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,627,109 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.52
Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Nailed It
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar: Nailed It
Premiered on: College Football, ESPN
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 94,100,627 (2% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,252,991 (4% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.15
Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Green Screen
KFC: Green Screen
Premiered on: Vinny & Ma Eat America, Cooking Channel
KFC data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,066,088,584 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,943,968 (8% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.22
Attention Index: 76 (24% more interruptions than avg.)
Stand-Out Pieces
Fabletics.com: Stand-Out Pieces
Premiered on: Damnation, USA Network
Fabletics.com data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 127,453,579 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $924,869 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.64
Attention Index: 148 (48% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Not a Vacation Factory
Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines: Not a Vacation Factory
Premiered on: Good Morning America, ABC
Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 42,744,311 (24% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $190,697 (10% of industry)
Attention Score: 87.94
Attention Index: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
Most Popular
In this article:
JOIN US