Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Colgate, Mtn Dew, Coke and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a graduation-themed Taco Bell ad warns students against the temptation of Naked Chicken Chips (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has the backstory: "A Taco Bell Item We Should Have Seen Coming: Dippable Chicken Chips"). Dale Earnhardt Jr. shows up in a mock HSN-style ad for the "most patriotic drink ever": Dew-S-A, from Mtn Dew. And a Colgate PSA about saving water that stars noted water expert Michael Phelps requires subtitles because ... well, you'll see.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Without Mothers Chrysler: Without Mothers
Network: TLC
Show: Four Weddings
Primetime Airing: May. 14, 8:22 pm ET
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Introduces Our Most Patriotic Drink Ever! Mountain Dew: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Introduces Our Most Patriotic Drink Ever!
Network: Fox Sports 1
Show: NASCAR Racing
Airing Date: May. 13, 7:41 pm ET
Food Feuds: Burgers Coca-Cola: Food Feuds: Burgers
Network: CW
Show: Reign
Primetime Airing: May. 12, 9:32 pm ET
Graduation Day Taco Bell: Graduation Day
Network: FX
Show: How I Met Your Mother
Primetime Airing: May. 14, 7:33 pm ET
Saving Water With Michael Phelps & Colgate Colgate: Saving Water With Michael Phelps & Colgate
Network: FOX
Show: 2017 Miss USA
Primetime Airing: May. 14, 8:55 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Lifestyle KFC: Lifestyle
Online Views: 3,285,171
Social Actions: 20,496
SpotShare: 10.93%
For Everybody, Everywhere Chevrolet: For Everybody, Everywhere
Online Views: 2,928,000
Social Actions: 16,182
SpotShare: 9.41%
Rib Joint Carl's Jr.: Rib Joint
Online Views: 2,445,047
Social Actions: 18,103
SpotShare: 8.62%
Announcement KFC: Announcement
Online Views: 325,359
Social Actions: 1,266
SpotShare: 0.96%
America Volkswagen: America
Online Views: 19,579
Social Actions: 4,257
SpotShare: 0.76%
In this article:
