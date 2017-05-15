Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Colgate, Mtn Dew, Coke and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a graduation-themed Taco Bell ad warns students against the temptation of Naked Chicken Chips (Ad Age's Jessica Wohl has the backstory: "A Taco Bell Item We Should Have Seen Coming: Dippable Chicken Chips"). Dale Earnhardt Jr. shows up in a mock HSN-style ad for the "most patriotic drink ever": Dew-S-A, from Mtn Dew. And a Colgate PSA about saving water that stars noted water expert Michael Phelps requires subtitles because ... well, you'll see.