Watch the Newest Ads on TV From CoverGirl, Party City, the PGA and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Model Blaine Shackelford says "My face can be bold when you expect me to be weak" in a CoverGirl ad that takes a female-empowerment approach. The "Best Aunt Ever" (ahem) helps hype "all the latest birthday themes" available at Party City. And the Ad Council and RAINN (the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) present an unsettling PSA starring Grace Gummer and Joseph Sikora—part of a series of "#ThatsHarassment" spots directed by David Schwimmer (Creativity's Alexandra Jardine has the backstory on the campaign here.)