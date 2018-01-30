Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Duracell, Sprite, Diet Coke and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Diet Coke shows off its new look in a spot that centers around a new celebrity endorser (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: "'Community' Actor Gillian Jacobs Is Among the Rising Stars in Diet Coke's 'New Look' Campaign"). LeBron James is a baseball player nicknamed "Big Taste" in a new Sprite spot. And Duracell imagines all the things you might have to endure on a flight (e.g., a chatty seatmate, a crying baby) if you don't use Duracell battteries in your noise-cancelling headphones.