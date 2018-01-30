×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Duracell, Sprite, Diet Coke and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Diet Coke shows off its new look in a spot that centers around a new celebrity endorser (E.J. Schultz has the backstory: "'Community' Actor Gillian Jacobs Is Among the Rising Stars in Diet Coke's 'New Look' Campaign"). LeBron James is a baseball player nicknamed "Big Taste" in a new Sprite spot. And Duracell imagines all the things you might have to endure on a flight (e.g., a chatty seatmate, a crying baby) if you don't use Duracell battteries in your noise-cancelling headphones.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Because I Can
Diet Coke: Because I Can
Premiered on: Ocean's Eleven, E!
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
The Interview Part Two
PlayStation: The Interview Part Two
Premiered on: First Things First with Cris Carter and Nick Wright, Fox Sports 1
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 787,657,078 (28% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $16,217,693 (47% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.83
Attention Index: 113 (13% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Big Taste
Sprite: The Big Taste
Premiered on: Living Single, VH1
Sprite data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 13,259,048 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $167,293 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.85
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Calling In
Mucinex: Calling In
Premiered on: America's Cutest, Animal Planet
Mucinex data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,621,438,000 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,506,223 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 81.58
Attention Index: 59 (41% more interruptions than avg.)
Airplane
DURACELL: Airplane
Premiered on: Wicked Tuna, National Geographic
DURACELL data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 681,508,140 (37% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,687,533 (20% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.00
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
