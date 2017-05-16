×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Dos Equis, Apple, Progressive and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple presents the story of a barbershop that transforms its marketing with a little help from the iPhone 7's portrait mode (Alexandra Jardine has more details on the ad at Creativity). Progressive does a not-so-subtle takeover of one man's man cave. And Dos Equis serves up another set of one-liners about The Most Interesting Man in the World, including "He's allowed to fly with liquids greater than three ounces" and "His passing remarks have been turned into screenplays."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Network: CW
Show: Supergirl
Primetime Airing: May. 15, 9:10 pm ET
Runway Models GEICO: Runway Models
Network: CBS
Show: CBS Overnight News
Primetime Airing: May. 15, 8:14 pm ET
Lil' Sweet: Pool Toy Diet Dr Pepper: Lil' Sweet: Pool Toy
Network: NFL Network
Show: NFL Total Access: Week in Review
Primetime Airing: May. 15, 8:54 pm ET
Super Man Cave Progressive: Super Man Cave
Network: CMTV
Show: CMT Music
Primetime Airing: May. 15, 8:09 pm ET
The Most Interesting Man in the World Addresses the Elephant in the Room Dos Equis: The Most Interesting Man in the World Addresses the Elephant in the Room
Network: Lifetime
Show: How I Met Your Mother
Primetime Airing: May. 15, 9:57 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Lifestyle KFC: Lifestyle
Online Views: 3,284,655
Social Actions: 20,508
SpotShare: 11.52%
For Everybody, Everywhere Chevrolet: For Everybody, Everywhere
Online Views: 2,942,300
Social Actions: 16,157
SpotShare: 9.96%
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 634,610
Social Actions: 21,251
SpotShare: 5.06%
Announcement KFC: Announcement
Online Views: 327,012
Social Actions: 1,234
SpotShare: 1.02%
Beauty Mazda: Beauty
Online Views: 296,938
Social Actions: 685
SpotShare: 0.85%

In this article:
Most Popular