Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Dos Equis, Apple, Progressive and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Apple presents the story of a barbershop that transforms its marketing with a little help from the iPhone 7's portrait mode (Alexandra Jardine has more details on the ad at Creativity). Progressive does a not-so-subtle takeover of one man's man cave. And Dos Equis serves up another set of one-liners about The Most Interesting Man in the World, including "He's allowed to fly with liquids greater than three ounces" and "His passing remarks have been turned into screenplays."