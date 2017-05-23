×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Dr Pepper, Microsoft, Ford and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, a cool cat -- a literal feline -- in a Ford Focus shuts out a yapping dog with one deft move. Microsoft shows how designer Angela Luna uses her HP Spectre with Windows 10 to create her versatile fashion-for-good products. And the Dr Pepper Crave Rider is here to save the day -- unless there's a pack of wolves involved.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Smile Mike's Hard: Smile
Network: BBC America
Show: Doctor Who
Primetime Airing: May. 22, 9:26 pm ET
CraveRider: Busy Sunday Dr Pepper: CraveRider: Busy Sunday
Network: FXX
Show: Mad About You
Primetime Airing: May. 22, 10:34 pm ET
Angela Makes Clothes That Make a Difference With the HP Spectre x360 Microsoft Windows: Angela Makes Clothes That Make a Difference With the HP Spectre x360
Network: NBC Sports
Show: Pro Football Talk
Primetime Airing: May. 22, 9:03 pm ET
Pre-Date Freakout Secret: Pre-Date Freakout
Network: BRAVO
Show: Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Primetime Airing: May. 22, 10:22 pm ET
Cats and Dogs Ford: Cats and Dogs
Network: ABC
Show: Jimmy Kimmel Live
Airing Date: May. 22, 11:50 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 3,947,586
Social Actions: 50,386
SpotShare: 16.76%
Runway Models GEICO: Runway Models
Online Views: 2,665,652
Social Actions: 17,402
SpotShare: 8.59%
Designed for Meera P. Apple iPad: Designed for Meera P.
Online Views: 756,697
Social Actions: 8,280
SpotShare: 2.98%
Designed for Ian M. Apple iPhone: Designed for Ian M.
Online Views: 747,853
Social Actions: 8,165
SpotShare: 2.95%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 828
Social Actions: 15,471
SpotShare: 2.53%

