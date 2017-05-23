Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Dr Pepper, Microsoft, Ford and More
Published on .
Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.
Among the new releases, a cool cat -- a literal feline -- in a Ford Focus shuts out a yapping dog with one deft move. Microsoft shows how designer Angela Luna uses her HP Spectre with Windows 10 to create her versatile fashion-for-good products. And the Dr Pepper Crave Rider is here to save the day -- unless there's a pack of wolves involved.