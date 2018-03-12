Watch the Newest Ads on TV From eBay, Google, Buick and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Google calls attention to the fact that the NCAA uses the Google Cloud "to find answers" in a spot that ends with the tagline "Know what your data knows." Stylish shoppers use eBay's mobile app to find highly individual fashion statements. And one man's internal debate about which Buick to buy comes to life as the competing voices in his head become tiny versions of himself that set on his shoulders and conduct debate (while a ram camps out in his scalp for some reason).