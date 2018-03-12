×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From eBay, Google, Buick and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Google calls attention to the fact that the NCAA uses the Google Cloud "to find answers" in a spot that ends with the tagline "Know what your data knows." Stylish shoppers use eBay's mobile app to find highly individual fashion statements. And one man's internal debate about which Buick to buy comes to life as the competing voices in his head become tiny versions of himself that set on his shoulders and conduct debate (while a ram camps out in his scalp for some reason).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Education
Google Cloud: Education
Premiered on: NCAA Selection Show, TBS
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Which Regal?
Buick: Which Regal?
Premiered on: College Basketball, CBS
Buick data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 795,948,560 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $11,966,600 (2% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.83
Attention Index: 87 (13% more interruptions than avg.)
Opera: Don't Join a Cult
PlayStation: Opera: Don't Join a Cult
Premiered on: Black Clover, Adult Swim
PlayStation data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 546,676,452 (32% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $12,366,078 (42% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.88
Attention Index: 125 (25% fewer interruptions than avg.)
March Madness: Cantaloupe
Capital One: March Madness: Cantaloupe
Premiered on: College Basketball, CBS
Capital One data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 688,248,005 (11% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $14,941,315 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.00
Attention Index: 112 (12% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Individual
eBay: Individual
Premiered on: NASCAR Xfinity Series Prerace, FOX
eBay data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,021,907,513 (17% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $10,097,977 (18% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.74
Attention Index: 66 (34% more interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
