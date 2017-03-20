Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Amazon, FedEx, Taco Bell and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Reggie Miller shows exactly what the Amazon Echo (an official partner of the NCAA) is good for. Taco Bell serves up another ad featuring its catchy, charmingly defeatist jingle, "When your morning is hell, just go to Taco Bell." And FedEx deploys plenty of cool CGI animation to evoke the wonder of its global logistics platform ("What we do every night is like something out of a strange dream," an announcer intones).