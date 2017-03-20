Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Amazon, FedEx, Taco Bell and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Reggie Miller shows exactly what the Amazon Echo (an official partner of the NCAA) is good for. Taco Bell serves up another ad featuring its catchy, charmingly defeatist jingle, "When your morning is hell, just go to Taco Bell." And FedEx deploys plenty of cool CGI animation to evoke the wonder of its global logistics platform ("What we do every night is like something out of a strange dream," an announcer intones).

Today's TV Ad Highlights
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Rally Beard Buffalo Wild Wings: Rally Beard
Network: CBS Sports
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Primetime Airing: Mar. 18, 9:00 pm ET
Strange Dream FedEx: Strange Dream
Network: ABC
Show: This Week With George Stephanopoulos
Airing Date: Mar. 19, 5:08 pm ET
Reggie Shows Some Hustle Amazon Echo: Reggie Shows Some Hustle
Network: CBS
Show: 2017 NCAA Basketball Tournament
Primetime Airing: Mar. 18, 9:00 pm ET
Late Morning Taco Bell: Late Morning
Network: Adult Swim
Show: American Dad
Primetime Airing: Mar. 19, 10:19 pm ET
Unlimited Comes to Life AT&T Wireless: Unlimited Comes to Life
Network: CW
Show: The Originals
Primetime Airing: Mar. 17, 9:46 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
#MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds Microsoft Corporation: #MakeWhatsNext: Change the Odds
Online Views: 1450495
Social Actions: 2171
SpotShare: 2.97%
A Word to the Wise XYZAL: A Word to the Wise
Online Views: 1077322
Social Actions: 3675
SpotShare: 2.52%
Following State Farm: Following
Online Views: 711986
Social Actions: 7763
SpotShare: 2.49%
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 287044
Social Actions: 9807
SpotShare: 2.04%
Buy a Bag, Give a Meal PetSmart: Buy a Bag, Give a Meal
Online Views: 600893
Social Actions: 1359
SpotShare: 1.30%
