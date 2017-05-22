×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Ford, FedEx, Target and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Ford uses the ridiculously catchy Proclaimers classic "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" as the soundtrack for an ad about a guy who's willing to do anything (with the help of his Ford, of course) to be with a loved one. Target serves up another one of its "Target run" ads, this time centered around a teenager who just got her driver's license (and is thrilled to be going on her first Target run). And a new employee at a small company -- that seems misleadingly big thanks to a lot of help from FedEx -- gets a rather amusing golf-cart tour of the not-so-vast operations.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
For the Ones You Love Ford: For the Ones You Love
Network: History Channel
Show: Pawn Stars
Primetime Airing: May. 21, 9:07 pm ET
Live in the Wow. iON Camera: Live in the Wow.
Network: ABC
Show: 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Primetime Airing: May. 21, 9:49 pm ET
House Keys Smirnoff: House Keys
Network: ABC
Show: 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Primetime Airing: May. 21, 10:27 pm ET
Golf Cart FedEx: Golf Cart
Network: CBS
Show: PGA Tour Golf
Primetime Airing: May. 21, 10:28 pm ET
Target Run: License Target: Target Run: License
Network: VH1
Show: The Wedding Date
Airing Date: May. 20, 12:57 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Barbers Apple iPhone: Barbers
Online Views: 3,998,874
Social Actions: 58,803
SpotShare: 19.25%
Designed for Meera P. Apple iPad: Designed for Meera P.
Online Views: 756,697
Social Actions: 8,280
SpotShare: 3.16%
Designed for Ian M. Apple iPhone: Designed for Ian M.
Online Views: 747,853
Social Actions: 8,165
SpotShare: 3.12%
My Fit: Portraits Always: My Fit: Portraits
Online Views: 809
Social Actions: 15,355
SpotShare: 2.58%
Bubble Witch 3 Saga: Work Your Magic King: Bubble Witch 3 Saga: Work Your Magic
Online Views: 518
Social Actions: 13,707
SpotShare: 2.30%

