Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Ford, FedEx, Target and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Ford uses the ridiculously catchy Proclaimers classic "I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)" as the soundtrack for an ad about a guy who's willing to do anything (with the help of his Ford, of course) to be with a loved one. Target serves up another one of its "Target run" ads, this time centered around a teenager who just got her driver's license (and is thrilled to be going on her first Target run). And a new employee at a small company -- that seems misleadingly big thanks to a lot of help from FedEx -- gets a rather amusing golf-cart tour of the not-so-vast operations.