Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Ford promotes its summer sale with a little help from an eager princess. In a Chrysler ad, a daughter talks about how much cooler -- or at least less awkward -- her dad is now that he's got a more functional set of wheels (the Chrysler Pacifica). And to promote its Summer Invitation Sales Event, Lincoln shows off its MKC, MKX and MKZ vehicles as they glamorously cross a minimalist bridge over cool blue water under the blazing summer sun.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Summer Sales Event: Castle Ford: Summer Sales Event: Castle
Network: Headline News
Show: Morning Express With Robin Meade
Primetime Airing: Jul. 6, 9:13 pm ET
Summer Clearance Event: Before Functionality Chrysler: Summer Clearance Event: Before Functionality
Network: PBS Kids Sprout
Show: The Berenstain Bears
Airing Date: Jul. 6, 11:28 am ET
Make Every Meal the Greatest The Kroger Company: Make Every Meal the Greatest
Network: CBS
Show: Zoo
Primetime Airing: Jul. 6, 10:40 pm ET
Summer Invitation Sales Event: Getaway Lincoln Motor Company: Summer Invitation Sales Event: Getaway
Network: MSNBC
Show: MSNBC Live with Ali Velshi
Primetime Airing: Jul. 6, 10:10 pm ET
Skip to the Good Part Home Chef: Skip to the Good Part
Network: TLC
Show: Say Yes to the Dress
Primetime Airing: Jul. 6, 8:37 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Tech Reviewers Samsung Mobile: Tech Reviewers
Online Views: 3,922,410
Social Actions: 21,535
SpotShare: 12.73%
Declaration Descendants: July 4th Ancestry: Declaration Descendants: July 4th
Online Views: 1,016,793
Social Actions: 48,924
SpotShare: 10.96%
Backstory: Truck State Farm: Backstory: Truck
Online Views: 2,949,387
Social Actions: 17,383
SpotShare: 9.79%
Running of the Bulldogs GEICO: Running of the Bulldogs
Online Views: 102,244
Social Actions: 24,861
SpotShare: 4.65%
The Secret to Victory Gatorade: The Secret to Victory
Online Views: 804,516
Social Actions: 4,771
SpotShare: 2.68%
