Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Ford, Lincoln, Chrysler and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Ford promotes its summer sale with a little help from an eager princess. In a Chrysler ad, a daughter talks about how much cooler -- or at least less awkward -- her dad is now that he's got a more functional set of wheels (the Chrysler Pacifica). And to promote its Summer Invitation Sales Event, Lincoln shows off its MKC, MKX and MKZ vehicles as they glamorously cross a minimalist bridge over cool blue water under the blazing summer sun.