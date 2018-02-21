×
Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Old Navy, Macy's, SeaWorld and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Silversea, the cruise line, encourages you to experience "the authentic beauty of the world." Macy's hypes its Presidents Day Sale event, with discounted mattresses, furniture and rugs, continuing through the week. And Old Navy wants you to "#SayHi" to its new denim fashions in a music-video-esque spot starring a bunch of attractive models who don't speak (or sing) a word but dance up a storm.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Say Hi to New Denim
Old Navy: Say Hi to New Denim
Premiered on: The Bachelor Winter Games, ABC
Old Navy data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 54,920,356 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,385,433 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 84.79
Attention Index: 61 (39% more interruptions than avg.)
Glow Campaign
Choice Hotels: Glow Campaign
Premiered on: Big Brother After Dark, POP
Choice Hotels data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 28,665,012 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $320,043 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.83
Attention Index: 70 (30% more interruptions than avg.)
Your Visit Makes a Difference
SeaWorld: Your Visit Makes a Difference
Premiered on: 2018 Winter Olympics, NBC
SeaWorld data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 157,484,269 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $5,032,079 (17% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.46
Attention Index: 151 (51% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Presidents Day Sale: Radley and Queen Mattresses
Macy's: Presidents Day Sale: Radley and Queen Mattresses
Premiered on: 2 Broke Girls, TBS
Macy's data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,119,232,734 (16% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $7,969,080 (9% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.14
Attention Index: 111 (11% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Authentic Beauty
Silversea: Authentic Beauty
Premiered on: Center Court, Tennis Channel
Silversea data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 18,269 (<1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $643 (<1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.03
Attention Index: 150 (50% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

