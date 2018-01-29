Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Target, Google, Adidas and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time over the weekend.

A few highlights: Target serves up what's essentially a full-blown music video featuring Zedd and Maren Morris that clocks in at three-and-a-quarter minutes and debuted during the Grammy Awards telecast Sunday night. Google presents a gallery of photos and clips of "real people" who were captured using Google Pixel 2 phones. And Old Spice baffles with an ad that's entirely in French, with no subtitles (as Ad Age's Alexandra Jardine notes in today's Ad Age Wake-Up Call, "People were really confused, and that was intentional").