Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Hulu, The New York Times, King and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than seven million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: The New York Times calls attention to its reporting on women facing oppression around the world in an ad timed to International Women's Day (Creativity Editor Ann-Christine Diaz has the backstory on the campaign and a related project here.) Game maker King serves up two surreal spots—including one that features a cop riding a unicorn—that hype Candy Crush. And a man pretends he's not actually using Hulu to watch his secret guilty pleasure (teen drama "Dawson's Creek") when his wife comes home.

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Shining a Light on Women's Rights
The New York Times: Shining a Light on Women's Rights
Premiered on: Happily Never After, Investigation Discovery
No airings data over the last 30 days; visit iSpot.tv for brand data going forward.
Candy Crush: That Sweet Feeling: Unicorn Dance
King: Candy Crush: That Sweet Feeling: Unicorn Dance
Premiered on: Impractical Jokers, truTV
King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 213,677,992 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $762,036 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.83
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
It's All on Hulu: Guilty Pleasure
Hulu: It's All on Hulu: Guilty Pleasure
Premiered on: Life in Pieces, CBS
Hulu data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,042,705,938 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $33,640,545 (31% of industry)
Attention Score: 89.50
Attention Index: 73 (27% more interruptions than avg.)
Candy Crush: That Feeling: Train Station
King: Candy Crush: That Feeling: Train Station
Premiered on: Impractical Jokers, truTV
King data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 213,677,992 (13% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $762,036 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.83
Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Unapologetically Awesome
Universal Orlando Resort: Unapologetically Awesome
Premiered on: Jersey Shore, MTV
Universal Orlando Resort data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 628,025,747 (18% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $4,718,490 (13% of industry)
Attention Score: 94.21
Attention Index: 127 (27% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
