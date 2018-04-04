Watch the newest ads on TV from Hyundai, Subaru, Volvo and more

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Volvo plugs its new XC40, "the car you can subscribe to." Subaru tells the story of a mother, a father and their daughter—told over time, including before the daughter was even born—to make a point about the Subaru Outback's dependability. And in a Hyundai ad, an astronaut gets a long-distance love note by text message from her significant other (who, um, also has a little favor to ask).