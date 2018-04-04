×
Watch the newest ads on TV from Hyundai, Subaru, Volvo and more

Published on .

Every weekday we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention and conversion analytics from more than eight million smart TVs. The ads here ran on national TV for the first time yesterday.

A few highlights: Volvo plugs its new XC40, "the car you can subscribe to." Subaru tells the story of a mother, a father and their daughter—told over time, including before the daughter was even born—to make a point about the Subaru Outback's dependability. And in a Hyundai ad, an astronaut gets a long-distance love note by text message from her significant other (who, um, also has a little favor to ask).

Today's TV Ad Highlights

Data provided by iSpot.tv
Never Too Early
Subaru: Never Too Early
Premiered on: New Day With Chris Cuomo and Alisyn Camerota, CNN
Subaru data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,619,280,446 (5% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $22,652,289 (5% of industry)
Attention Score: 92.21
Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Long Distance
Hyundai: Long Distance
Premiered on: Good Morning Football, NFL Network
Hyundai data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 1,292,971,485 (4% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $15,602,092 (3% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.32
Attention Index: 106 (6% fewer interruptions than avg.)
The Car You Can Subscribe To
Volvo: The Car You Can Subscribe To
Premiered on: Shipping Wars, FYI
Volvo data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 433,528,044 (1% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $2,404,113 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 93.36
Attention Index: 128 (28% fewer interruptions than avg.)
Free at Sea: Out Here You're Free
Norwegian Cruise Lines: Free at Sea: Out Here You're Free
Premiered on: Early Start With Christine Romans and Dave Briggs, CNN
Norwegian Cruise Lines data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 51,766,093 (6% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $51,463 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 91.11
Attention Index: 84 (16% more interruptions than avg.)
Pit Crew
Revolution Golf: Pit Crew
Premiered on: Live From the Masters, Golf
Revolution Golf data for the last 30 days
Impressions: 85,953,188 (3% of industry)
Est. TV Spend: $558,927 (1% of industry)
Attention Score: 96.87
Attention Index: 153 (53% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Attention and Conversion Analytics for TV Ads

TV Impressions - Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.
Est. TV Spend - Amount spent on TV airings for the brand's spots.
Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.
Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.
