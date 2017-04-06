Watch the Newest Ads on TV From IBM Watson, T-Mobile, A&T and More

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, an insanely impatient boss demands a "latte in 5" -- and she means seconds, not minutes -- so her pitiable assistant turns to some random lady with a suspicious Italian accent who shows him how to use the International Delight One Touch Latte product. Meanwhile, IBM Watson predicts an elevator malfunction in another of a series of ads showing off the AI platform's broad range of applications. And in a T-Mobile spot, a stalker-ish fan, reluctant wife in tow, shows up unannounced at the hotel room of Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals -- and now we're a little worried about Bryce.