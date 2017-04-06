Watch the Newest Ads on TV From IBM Watson, T-Mobile, A&T and More

Most Popular
Among the new releases, an insanely impatient boss demands a "latte in 5" -- and she means seconds, not minutes -- so her pitiable assistant turns to some random lady with a suspicious Italian accent who shows him how to use the International Delight One Touch Latte product. Meanwhile, IBM Watson predicts an elevator malfunction in another of a series of ads showing off the AI platform's broad range of applications. And in a T-Mobile spot, a stalker-ish fan, reluctant wife in tow, shows up unannounced at the hotel room of Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals -- and now we're a little worried about Bryce.