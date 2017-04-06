Watch the Newest Ads on TV From IBM Watson, T-Mobile, A&T and More

Published on .

Most Popular

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, an insanely impatient boss demands a "latte in 5" -- and she means seconds, not minutes -- so her pitiable assistant turns to some random lady with a suspicious Italian accent who shows him how to use the International Delight One Touch Latte product. Meanwhile, IBM Watson predicts an elevator malfunction in another of a series of ads showing off the AI platform's broad range of applications. And in a T-Mobile spot, a stalker-ish fan, reluctant wife in tow, shows up unannounced at the hotel room of Bryce Harper of the Washington Nationals -- and now we're a little worried about Bryce.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Team Hotel T-Mobile: Team Hotel
Network: ESPN2
Show: Mike & Mike
Primetime Airing: Apr. 5, 8:43 pm ET
All Aboard the Network Verizon: All Aboard the Network
Network: ESPN
Show: SportsCenter
Primetime Airing: Apr. 5, 8:09 pm ET
Watson at Work: Engineering IBM Watson: Watson at Work: Engineering
Network: CNBC
Show: Squawk Box
Primetime Airing: Apr. 5, 8:27 pm ET
Kid AT&T Wireless: Kid
Network: CBS Sports
Show: Masters on the Range
Primetime Airing: Apr. 5, 8:34 pm ET
A Latte In Five International Delight: A Latte In Five
Network: NBC
Show: Today
Airing Date: Apr. 5, 10:43 am ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Destiny 2: Rally the Troops Activision: Destiny 2: Rally the Troops
Online Views: 7118014
Social Actions: 847070
SpotShare: 9.70%
Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver Samsung Mobile: Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver
Online Views: 7937993
Social Actions: 63321
SpotShare: 9.60%
Sticker Fight Apple iPhone: Sticker Fight
Online Views: 3621971
Social Actions: 7790
SpotShare: 4.37%
Home for Pizza Domino's: Home for Pizza
Online Views: 1516559
Social Actions: 6468
SpotShare: 1.89%
Lane Valet Lexus: Lane Valet
Online Views: 108834
Social Actions: 350773
SpotShare: 0.62%

In this article: