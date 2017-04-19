Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Intel, Tecate, Audi and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Jim "Big Bang Theory" Parsons and a character named "The Future" (not to be confused with Future, the rapper) try to reassure us that Intel is on top of Artificial Intelligence ("We know the future -- because we're building it," an announcer says in voice-over at the end). Sylvester Stallone and Mexican professional boxer Canelo Álvarez team up to convince us that drinking Tecate beer will help us "Be bold," per the ad's tagline. And Audi imagines a tech start-up that offers ridiculously great perks -- including a "functional and pragmatic" Audi Q5 for every lucky employee.

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Be Bold Tecate: Be Bold
Network: NBC Sports
Show: NHL Live
Primetime Airing: Apr. 18, 10:54 pm ET
The Future of Artificial Intelligence Intel: The Future of Artificial Intelligence
Network: Esquire
Show: Car Matchmaker
Primetime Airing: Apr. 18, 9:12 pm ET
The Interview Audi: The Interview
Network: Fox News
Show: Hannity
Primetime Airing: Apr. 18, 10:28 pm ET
Ruben & The Receders Johnsonville Sausage: Ruben & The Receders
Network: Freeform
Show: Baby Daddy
Primetime Airing: Apr. 18, 8:29 pm ET
Hundreds of Specials Macy's: Hundreds of Specials
Network: TLC
Show: What Not to Wear
Primetime Airing: Apr. 18, 9:40 pm ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Wiener Stampede Heinz Ketchup: Wiener Stampede
Online Views: 45,771
Social Actions: 8,330,874
SpotShare: 13.64%
Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver Samsung Mobile: Unbox Your Phone: Scuba Diver
Online Views: 3,543,070
Social Actions: 202,042
SpotShare: 7.64%
The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema Comcast/XFINITY: The Fate of the Furious: Drive-Out Cinema
Online Views: 65,922
Social Actions: 3,691,515
SpotShare: 6.14%
Search It McDonald's: Search It
Online Views: 1,848,282
Social Actions: 12,217
SpotShare: 3.85%
The White Princess: Quite the Politician Starz Channel: The White Princess: Quite the Politician
Online Views: 83,662
Social Actions: 1,090,219
SpotShare: 1.95%
