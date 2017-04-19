Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Intel, Tecate, Audi and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time yesterday. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, Jim "Big Bang Theory" Parsons and a character named "The Future" (not to be confused with Future, the rapper) try to reassure us that Intel is on top of Artificial Intelligence ("We know the future -- because we're building it," an announcer says in voice-over at the end). Sylvester Stallone and Mexican professional boxer Canelo Álvarez team up to convince us that drinking Tecate beer will help us "Be bold," per the ad's tagline. And Audi imagines a tech start-up that offers ridiculously great perks -- including a "functional and pragmatic" Audi Q5 for every lucky employee.