×
Sign In Register

Once registered, you can:

  • - Read additional free articles each month
  • - Comment on articles and featured creative work
  • - Get our curated newsletters delivered to your inbox

By registering you agree to our privacy policy, terms & conditions and to receive occasional emails from Ad Age. You may unsubscribe at any time.

Are you a print subscriber? Activate your account.

Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Intel, Walgreens, Asics and More

Published on .

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, track and field star Candace Hill pulls ahead (far ahead) of the competition with a little help from Asics FlyteFoam technology. Walgreens promotes the charitable outreach of its Red Nose Day (this year it's May 25). And in another one of Intel's ads starring Jim "Big Bang Theory" Parsons, Serena Williams shows up to help illustrate Parsons' point: "Are you still trying to perform on an old computer? That's like Serena trying to perform with an old racket."

Today's TV Ad Highlights
Powered by iSpot.tv
New Releases
Top new ads recently aired on national TV
Outdated Equipment Intel: Outdated Equipment
Network: MTV2
Show: The PJs
Primetime Airing: Apr. 30, 8:18 pm ET
Don't Run, Fly ASICS: Don't Run, Fly
Network: NBC Sports
Show: Track and Field
Airing Date: Apr. 29, 3:29 pm ET
Magic Red Nose Walgreens: Magic Red Nose
Network: Investigation Discovery
Show: 20/20 on ID
Primetime Airing: Apr. 30, 9:47 pm ET
Quality Time With Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Grace Coconut Water: Quality Time With Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce
Network: NBC Sports
Show: Track and Field
Airing Date: Apr. 28, 5:46 pm ET
Comfort SKECHERS: Comfort
Network: Golf
Show: Morning Drive
Airing Date: Apr. 30, 11:12 am ET
Most Engaging
Top ads by SpotShare for the past 7 days
Announcement KFC: Announcement
Online Views: 3,725,416
Social Actions: 13,382
SpotShare: 10.17%
The Handmaid's Tale: Timely Hulu: The Handmaid's Tale: Timely
Online Views: 3,563,834
Social Actions: 9,640
SpotShare: 9.29%
Beauty Mazda: Beauty
Online Views: 1,429,308
Social Actions: 5,513
SpotShare: 3.95%
Fizz Pepsi: Fizz
Online Views: 276
Social Actions: 17,890
SpotShare: 2.47%
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Souped-Up Nintendo: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Souped-Up
Online Views: 703,207
Social Actions: 1,278
SpotShare: 1.75%
In this article:
Most Popular