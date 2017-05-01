Watch the Newest Ads on TV From Intel, Walgreens, Asics and More

Every weekday, we bring you the Ad Age/iSpot Hot Spots, new and trending TV commercials tracked by iSpot.tv, the real-time TV ad measurement company with attention analytics from 10 million smart TVs. The New Releases here ran on TV for the first time over the weekend. The Most Engaging ads are ranked by digital activity (including online views and social shares) over the past week.

Among the new releases, track and field star Candace Hill pulls ahead (far ahead) of the competition with a little help from Asics FlyteFoam technology. Walgreens promotes the charitable outreach of its Red Nose Day (this year it's May 25). And in another one of Intel's ads starring Jim "Big Bang Theory" Parsons, Serena Williams shows up to help illustrate Parsons' point: "Are you still trying to perform on an old computer? That's like Serena trying to perform with an old racket."